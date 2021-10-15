© AT&S

© AT&S

In light of the ongoing boom in demand within the microelectronics sector, AT&S has decided to put an even stronger focus on research and development. Therefore, the company says it is investing in a new R&D center for substrate and packaging solutions for the global semiconductor industry at its location in Leoben-Hinterberg. Adding to this, another technology upgrade of the production facilities will be implemented. AT&S says in a press release that it plans to invest EUR 500 million up until 2025 in these projects, which also includes a technology upgrade and the new AT&S office building. “Leoben is the central hub of AT&S. Starting here, AT&S has grown to become a global group and today is one of the key players in the high-end printed circuit board and IC substrate business,” says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board in the press release. “While we invest heavily in other countries and only recently announced our new location in Kulim/Malaysia, it is exactly these investments in Asia that not only secure our locations and their employees, but also ensure that the site in Leoben is expanded and around 700 highly qualified jobs are being created.” Precursors for IC substrates are already produced in Leoben today and subsequently further processed into high-end final products at the facilities in Chongqing/China and in the future also in Kulim/Malaysia. To meet these growing demands, AT&S says it will upgrade the production facilities and construct an additional production building of roughly 18,000 square metres. An essential part of the investment will also be used for a new research center including the production of small series and prototypes. With the new R&D centre, the company is looking to address both customers in the high-end semiconductor segment and international research institutions. “The technologies used here are unparalleled in Europe and give AT&S a unique selling proposition on the market,” explains AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer in the press release. “Research and development at this level of technology will enable us to offer our customers innovative solutions for future product generations even more proactively and to take on a pioneering role in the industry.” As stated earlier, this new investment will also lead to a significant increase in the number of employees at AT&S. An additional 700 employees will be required by 2025, including engineers in various disciplines, specialists and university graduates for business and technical fields as well as qualified skilled workers.Images: