NXP Semiconductors names new CFO

NXP Semiconductors announces that the company names Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Betz, formerly Senior Vice President, Business Finance for NXP, replaces Peter Kelly, who has decided to retire from NXP. Betz will report directly to NXP President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers. “We are excited to have Bill join the NXP Management Team as CFO,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO in a press release. “His experience, deep understanding of NXP’s business model, and the partnerships he has built with our business leaders will enable us to achieve our strategic growth and profitability goals.” “I would also like to thank Peter Kelly for his dedication and contributions to NXP, and wish him well as he enters retirement after more than 40 years in the technology industry.” Sievers continues. Most recently, Bill was Senior Vice President, Business Planning & Analytics and Finance Business Group Controller for NXP’s business lines and shared service centers, and led the corporate financial planning, analysis, and business intelligence teams. Prior to joining NXP in 2013, he held finance leadership roles at Fairchild Semiconductor, LSI Corporation and Agere Systems.