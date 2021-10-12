iTAC presents milestone at productronica 2021: MES becomes MOM

The MES specialist iTAC Software AG will present an important milestone in its product development at productronica 2021: The iTAC.MES.Suite becomes the iTAC.MOM.Suite. The company is thus decisively further developing the existing Manufacturing Execution System for the digitalized factory world. The solution, which is being developed in cooperation with iTAC's holding company Dürr AG, has significant new features for controlling, optimizing and predicting production processes in real time. It is based on a completely new, open architecture and can therefore be integrated into existing ecosystems. iTAC will be attending the trade fair from November 16 to 19, 2021 in hall A3 at booth 161.