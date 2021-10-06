© Flip Electronics

Business is booming for Flip - Moves into expanded location

Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorised distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 square feet facility to a new one which provides the company with a total of73,000 square feet.

The previous facility in Roswell, Georgia provided the company with 9,000 square feet of warehouse space and 3,000 square feet of office space. The new, much larger facility in Alpharetta, Georgia will provide the company with 9,300 square feet of office space and a warehouse that measures 63,700 square feet. “Our growth has been spectacular due to our outstanding employees, our suppliers, and the trust of our clients. This move will give us the additional advantages to continue our growth. The new move to Alpharetta, GA, in Forsyth County, which has been excellent to work with, couldn’t have come at a better time,” says Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics, in a press release. The CEO continues stating that; “Significant supply chain issues have impacted our industry. The original equipment manufacturers are trying to maintain their output, but finding older parts is difficult. Flip is positioned to help those companies by having an inventory of popular components that are no longer produced by semiconductor manufacturers today.”