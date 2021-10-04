© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc.

CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CEI’s advancements in providing solutions to complex defense and commercial systems, along with the company's extensive experience in RF, digital, analog hardware and software solutions, is said to complement CAES’ own RF, microwave and millimeter wave expertise and manufacturing capabilities. “With a shared customer-first culture and passion for solving the most challenging electronic breakthroughs needed in our industry, I am excited to have CEI join our company and continue our successful partnership together,” says Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES in a press release. “The combination of CAES’ RF and integrated microwave assembly and deep manufacturing expertise, with CEI’s advanced technology and digital systems engineering prowess allows us to deliver agile and differentiated solutions to our customers. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver on next generation platforms.” “For over 18 years, CEI’s mission is to continually innovate and serve our customers’ needs. I am excited for this next chapter as we continue to pioneer advanced electronics solutions, together with CAES,” adds Nancy Scally, Chief Executive Officer, CEI. “Both CEI and CAES have a passion for engineering and innovation. Working as one, we will be able to deliver more benefits to our customers and employees.”