Compact Industrial Systems

Try Before You Buy

Foundation Kit with pre-loaded software

Specification Highlights

11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors (formerly Tiger Lake UP3) [Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE (up to 4.4 GHz) / Intel® Core™ i5-1145GRE (up to 4.1 GHz)]

Integrated Intel Iris® Xe graphics

2x 8GB 3200Mhz SO-DIMM modules (In-band ECC support)

1x 128GB 2.5” SSD

1x Gbps LAN (Intel® i219), 1x 2.5Gb LAN (Intel® i225)

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 4.0 Type C

1x HDMI (2.0b), 1x DP, 1x DP1.4 (via USB Type C), 1x eDP

1x M.2 2280 M key, 1x M.2 2230 E key, 1x M.2 3052 B key, PCIE [x4] slot

1x 16-pin GPIO, 2x RS232/422/485, 1x line in/out

12V DC-in

Ubuntu Image

Support 5G connectivity

Support WiFi 6

Support USB 4.0

This latest computing platform is optimized for speed, reliability, and efficiency, which delivers processing performance up to 20% higher than previous generation boards.UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit integrates the innovative technologies: 5G Connectivity, TSN Support, TPM 2.0 onboard, 12V power input, Intel® vPRO, and TCC Enabled LAN ports for real-time networking support for industrial use. It comes with 16GB SO-DIMM memory with in-band ECC support, features 128GB 2.5” SSD connected directly to the platform, and works perfectly in high-vibration environments. Furthermore, NVMe storage can be added via M.2 2280 M key slot to expand the storage options. UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit unlocks the future of industrial automation & AI vision applications.Users can evaluate UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit on Intel® DevCloud for the Edge, an online sandbox with Intel latest processors, to prototype and experiment with AI workloads in the cloud. Without the hardware setup required as the code executes directly within the web browser, users can take advantage of Intel® DevCloud for the Edge to test its model performance using the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit and combinations of CPUs, GPUs, VPUs, and FPGAs.UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit is a standalone computing platform with pre-installed software packages to empower end-users’ applications. By utilizing pre-loaded Ubuntu OS, Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit, MRAA and UPM I/O and various sensor libraries, users can rapidly deploy and jump-start their development of edge computing project. For AI intensive projects, UP! Bridge the Gap also offer SKUs (part number: UPX-EDGE-TGLxx- A10-16128-FDAI) that come with 2 Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPUs to accelerate and optimize vision analytics at the edge. Along with Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, developers can use pre-trained models and pre-optimized kernels to optimize performance and offload AI workloads.Download datasheet here: https://up-board.org/UP_Xtreme_i11_Edge_Compute_Enabling_Kit_datasheet.pdf Pre-order now: https://up-shop.org/up-xtreme-i11-edge-compute1.html