© Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building

August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.

“Technology plays a key role in mastering the challenges of the future. And this technology will be created here, at this location, in an industrial hall that can compete with the best,” announced Frank Stührenberg, CEO of Phoenix Contact, as he kicked off the construction work. “We think on an international level, but Blomberg is and will remain the very heart of our company.” The new building will consolidate all the machine building units currently scattered around the Blomberg site, bringing them together in one place. The 18,500 square metre site provides space for a production area, offices, and a canteen. In the future, 400 employees will work here, a press release reads.