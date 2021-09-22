© Sanmina - for illustrative purposes

Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities

Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.

The division has been formalised under a new brand called Advanced Micro Systems Technologies (AMST). AMST offers end-to-end solutions to high growth, high value markets, including the communications, 5G, computing, datacenter, medical, automotive and industrial sectors, as demand for highly-integrated technology products continues to grow. "We're very excited to strengthen our focus under the new AMST name," says Eric Sislian, VP of the AMST division at Sanmina in a press release. "Integrating our leading optical, RF and microE capabilities into a cohesive ecosystem and leveraging our strengths in design, engineering and advanced global manufacturing into a comprehensive end-to-end service offering enables us to develop compelling technology roadmaps that help our customers win in their respective markets." Sanmina has a strong history of developing mixed technology products, integrating RF and optical technologies that utilise its microelectronic design and assembly capabilities. Packaging expertise enables solutions in customer and industry defined footprints – from microelectronic packages, to small form factor subsystems and board level solutions. "AMST is well positioned to support growing industry demand for silicon photonics, 5G mmWave and multi-chip packaging solutions that integrate optical, RF and mixed-signal technologies in high-density form factors," adds Mike Landy, President and COO of IMS Worldwide at Sanmina. "It represents the culmination of more than 15 years of experience developing product and process solutions and we will continue making strategic investments in this area to support customer growth." The AMST division has product development and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Thailand.