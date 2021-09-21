© Growatt Business | September 21, 2021
Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China
Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.
The joint laboratory aims to support Growatt to use TI's advanced semiconductor technologies and products to achieve an optimised photovoltaic (PV) energy storage solution. By leveraging TI's products and support, R&D engineers from Growatt plan to bring new upgrades and innovations in the energy efficiency, functional safety and intelligent solutions of inverter applications, a press release reads. "Establishing a joint lab with TI will enable us to develop intelligent, powerful and reliable solar inverters and storage batteries that can reshape the future of energy," says David Ding, Growatt President and CEO. "Leveraging the cutting-edge semiconductor technologies of TI, Growatt will be able to accelerate the advancements of solar PV and energy storage technologies to help our communities to achieve their carbon-neutral goals." "Supporting innovation for new infrastructure areas such as energy innovation in industrial systems is a key initiative for TI," adds Ryan Wang, General Manager of TI Shenzhen Office. "This collaboration can help accelerate designers' implementation of TI's innovative technology into new PV energy storage applications."
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2021, according to SEMI.
Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.
Sponsored content by congatec AGCOM Express Type 6 and COM-HPC Client A New Generation of Embedded Processors
It’s a new era for high-end embedded processors that are now available on two Computer-on-Module form factors: The brand-new COM-HPC® Client and COM Express® Type 6. With the emergence of the 11th Gen Intel® Core® processor generation (codenamed Tiger Lake), developers now have the ability to choose the most appropriate form factor that best suits their project requirements.
Sensirion opens new European production site Sensirion’s new subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected.
Brooks to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business Brooks Automation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. for USD 3.0 billion in cash.
Datwyler sells online distributor Reichelt With the sale of the online distributor Reichelt to Invision, Datwyler will now be specialising solely in system-critical elastomer components. The deal is due to be completed in the autumn.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effects of pH: Cleaning Agent Properties and Performance in Production As cleaning agents evolve to meet customer and supplier environmental challenges, we take a closer look at the effect of pH cleaning agent properties and performance including material compatibility and rinsing behavior all while answering questions with SIR data.
GF and Qualcomm ink deal for 5G RF front-end products GlobalFoundries (GF), and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight Sensirion Holding AG has acquired AiSight GmbH. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment.
Top trends for 2022 - what can we expect? Market researcher Trendforce has made prediction on what to watch out for in 2022. Here are three things the semiconductor industry might want to keep and eye on.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Global fab equipment spending projected to reach new high Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly USD 100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected USD 90 billion this year, both new records,
Wide voltage range automotive circuit protector Question: Are there overvoltage and undervoltage protection devices available, especially for automotive applications?
Infineon opens high-tech chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. At EUR 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Raytheon Intelligence & Space to acquire SEAKR Engineering Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held SEAKR Engineering, Inc. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.
Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).
Passive components see increasing lead times Capacitor, resistor and inductor markets all showed signs of increased demand in August 2021, with lead times for all three product lines reaching new heights.
Dutch startup Axelera AI launches with USD 12M Seed Round AI semiconductor startup Axelera AI has successfully closed a seed investment round of USD 12 million. The round was led by emerging technologies leader Bitfury and joined by global nanoelectronics R&D center imec and deep-tech venture capital funds Innovation Industries and imec.xpand.
Qualcomm wants to acquire Veoneer The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated
Ligentec and X-FAB sign partnership agreement Ligentec and specialty semiconductor producer X-FAB Silicon Foundries have announced a strategic partnership for the large-scale supply of integrated photonic devices.
NEC Energy Solutions becomes part of LG Energy Solution NEC Corporation has transferred all shares in NEC Energy Solutions, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, to LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
XJTAG signs Nordic distribution deal XJTAG has signed a distribution agreement with Nohau Solutions AB of Malmö, Sweden.Load more news