Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China

Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.

The joint laboratory aims to support Growatt to use TI's advanced semiconductor technologies and products to achieve an optimised photovoltaic (PV) energy storage solution. By leveraging TI's products and support, R&D engineers from Growatt plan to bring new upgrades and innovations in the energy efficiency, functional safety and intelligent solutions of inverter applications, a press release reads. "Establishing a joint lab with TI will enable us to develop intelligent, powerful and reliable solar inverters and storage batteries that can reshape the future of energy," says David Ding, Growatt President and CEO. "Leveraging the cutting-edge semiconductor technologies of TI, Growatt will be able to accelerate the advancements of solar PV and energy storage technologies to help our communities to achieve their carbon-neutral goals." "Supporting innovation for new infrastructure areas such as energy innovation in industrial systems is a key initiative for TI," adds Ryan Wang, General Manager of TI Shenzhen Office. "This collaboration can help accelerate designers' implementation of TI's innovative technology into new PV energy storage applications."