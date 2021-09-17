© SEMI Org. Components | September 17, 2021
Global fab equipment spending projected to reach new high
Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly USD 100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected USD 90 billion this year, both new records,
The new fab equipment spending records will mark a rare three consecutive years of growth that began in 2020, bucking the historical cyclical trend of a one- or two-year expansion followed by a year or two of tepid growth or declines. The semiconductor industry last saw more than two consecutive years of growth in the mid-1990s. The foundry sector will account for the bulk of fab equipment investments in 2022, with more than USD 44 billion in spending, followed by the memory sector at over USD 38 billion. Both DRAM and NAND also show large increases in 2022 with jumps in spending to US$17 billion and US$21 billion, respectively. Micro/MPU investments will reach approximately USD 9 billion, discrete/power USD 3 billion, analog US$2 billion, and other devices about USD 2 billion next year. Regionally in 2022, Korea will lead in fab equipment spending at US$30 billion, followed by Taiwan at USD 26 billion, and China at nearly USD 17 billion. Japan will take the fourth spot with almost USD [i][/i]9 billion in fab equipment spending. While Europe/Mideast will be in fifth place at USD 8 billion, the region is expected to post standout year-over-year percentage growth of 74% in 2022. In the Americas and Southeast Asia, spending is projected to reach more than USD 6 billion and USD2 billion, respectively.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space to acquire SEAKR Engineering Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held SEAKR Engineering, Inc. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).
Passive components see increasing lead times Capacitor, resistor and inductor markets all showed signs of increased demand in August 2021, with lead times for all three product lines reaching new heights.
Dutch startup Axelera AI launches with USD 12M Seed Round AI semiconductor startup Axelera AI has successfully closed a seed investment round of USD 12 million. The round was led by emerging technologies leader Bitfury and joined by global nanoelectronics R&D center imec and deep-tech venture capital funds Innovation Industries and imec.xpand.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
Qualcomm wants to acquire Veoneer The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. confirmed that it has received an updated non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated
Ligentec and X-FAB sign partnership agreement Ligentec and specialty semiconductor producer X-FAB Silicon Foundries have announced a strategic partnership for the large-scale supply of integrated photonic devices.
NEC Energy Solutions becomes part of LG Energy Solution NEC Corporation has transferred all shares in NEC Energy Solutions, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary, to LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
Sponsored content by KerafolHeat management – is shape of material important? Everyone knows how the cellphone looks like. From outside looking like a tiny box with shiny plastics and glass but deep inside it is much more complex. Housing, electronics, cooling system and screen are connected using various systems.
XJTAG signs Nordic distribution deal XJTAG has signed a distribution agreement with Nohau Solutions AB of Malmö, Sweden.
Ericsson to close Nanjing research centre The Swedish telecom giant confirms to South China Morning Post that it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing by November 2021.
GaN Systems signs agreement with BMW Group GaN Systems has signed a capacity agreement with BMW Group. Under the terms of the agreement, GaN Systems is to provide capacity for multiple applications in series production.
Top15 semiconductor sales leaders 3Q21 forecast The big three memory IC suppliers—Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron—are each expected to post a 10% increase and Kioxia is anticipated to show an 11% jump in 3Q21 sales.
Germany hands over EUR 120 million to Tesla The German Federal state of Brandenburg wants to contribute EUR 120 million to the funding of the planned Tesla battery factory in Grünheide near Berlin. The Ministry of Economy has confirmed that the Budget Committee has released this sum from the Future Investment Fund.
Volkswagen adds jobs in Germany Volkswagen Group Components opened a new laboratory for cell research and development in Europe in Salzgitter (Germany). From 2025 onwards, the Volkswagen unified cell is scheduled to roll off the production line in Salzgitter.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effects of pH: Cleaning Agent Properties and Performance in Production As cleaning agents evolve to meet customer and supplier environmental challenges, we take a closer look at the effect of pH cleaning agent properties and performance including material compatibility and rinsing behavior all while answering questions with SIR data.
Memory suppliers, Sony, and TSMC benefit from strong demand and supply shortages For the third quarter of this year (ending in September), sales growth outlooks for the top-25 suppliers range from 16th-ranked Sony’s 34% increase at the high end, to Intel’s 3% decline on the low end.
Leoni's new Serbian plant to provide up to 5,000 jobs by 2023 Leoni has officially opened its fourth plant in Serbia, in the city of Kraljevo. The site is not only the biggest Leoni plant in Serbia, it also employs the largest number of people at full capacity (up to 5,000 by the end of 2023).
Lam Research expands in Oregon Lam Research plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States.
Optomec gets repeat order from existing customer Optomec announced that one of its long-time production customers purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The USD 1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.
RMS Power vs. Average Power Question: Should I use units of root mean square (rms) power to specify or describe the ac power associated with my signal, system, or device?
Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles in India Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately; manufacturing of vehicles for export will wind down at Sanand vehicle assembly plant by Q4 2021, and Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by Q2 2022.
Redlen becomes part of Canon Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.Load more news