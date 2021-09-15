© evertiq

XJTAG signs Nordic distribution deal

XJTAG has signed a distribution agreement with Nohau Solutions AB of Malmö, Sweden.

“We are delighted to become the distributor of XJTAG® test solutions for Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland. XJTAG has been delivering boundary scan systems to the electronics industry for over twenty years, and we firmly believe they are the right company to provide the highly efficient test, debug, and programming solutions that our clients demand. XJTAG has great hardware and software, and the training and technical support they offer is very highly regarded,” said Mikael Johnsson, Nohau Solutions’ CEO. Simon Payne, CEO of XJTAG, adds, “It’s great that Nohau Solutions has joined our global distribution network. They have provided professional solutions to Europe’s embedded industries for many years and have a deep understanding of how to deliver the right system for their clients’ needs. We are looking forward to working closely with them to provide a first class service to clients in the region.”