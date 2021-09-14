Products | September 14, 2021
CrossControl: New 10” and 12” displays With iMX8 application processor
The iMX8 family of application processors open up for new levels of operator support and HMI functionality. CrossControl are launching the CCpilot V1000 and V1200 which together with the V700 model launched at Conexpo 2020 form a full series of iMX8-based display computers for industrial vehicle applications.
This is a product release announcement by CrossControl. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The iMX8 family of application processors,having been widely adopted in the automotive space, offer a great balance of price, performance and thermals. CrossControl is pleased to be one of the first manufacturers to use this technology in products for industrial vehicles. “The new Vision Line displays are designed to address challenges created by the rapid increases in software content in modern mobile machines” says the company’s Director of Market Development, Mats Kjellberg. The iMX8X application processor gives the displays more than 3 times the graphics processing performance compared to the many displays based on the common and older iMX6 core. This allows the new displays to perform as true ‘GUI experts’, supporting advanced graphics frameworks that make it possible to deliver dynamic and intuitive instrumentation and guidance functionality as well as the performance headroom to deliver next generation productivity and safety tools. They also support new software frameworks that enable advanced operator assistance functionality like displaying multiple video streams, object recognition, 360° surround view camera, and augmented reality. With this support in the platform, such advanced functionality can be realized with limited programming effort. The platform also has inherent support for functional safety. The CrossControl software platform, based on Linux and Qt supports a number of graphics APIs including Vulkan as well as programming languages like C, C++, Python and HTML5. With this software focus and support the new vision Line is designed to support new, and in-development, machines throughout their complete life cycle. OEMs and System Suppliers are not limited to a proprietary operating system and there is no need to recode applications in any predefined language. They are free to choose the best implementation path themselves and are supported in developing the solution they need by working with, not against, the resources and skills they already have. With its vast software capabilities and state-of-the art hardware, the new Vision Line displays provide a future ready platform for machine intelligence. For more information about our latest displays and our platform for machine intelligence please visit crosscontrol
Memory suppliers, Sony, and TSMC benefit from strong demand and supply shortages For the third quarter of this year (ending in September), sales growth outlooks for the top-25 suppliers range from 16th-ranked Sony’s 34% increase at the high end, to Intel’s 3% decline on the low end.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Leoni's new Serbian plant to provide up to 5,000 jobs by 2023 Leoni has officially opened its fourth plant in Serbia, in the city of Kraljevo. The site is not only the biggest Leoni plant in Serbia, it also employs the largest number of people at full capacity (up to 5,000 by the end of 2023).
Lam Research expands in Oregon Lam Research plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States.
Optomec gets repeat order from existing customer Optomec announced that one of its long-time production customers purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The USD 1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.
Sponsored content by KerafolHeat management – is shape of material important? Everyone knows how the cellphone looks like. From outside looking like a tiny box with shiny plastics and glass but deep inside it is much more complex. Housing, electronics, cooling system and screen are connected using various systems.
RMS Power vs. Average Power Question: Should I use units of root mean square (rms) power to specify or describe the ac power associated with my signal, system, or device?
Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles in India Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately; manufacturing of vehicles for export will wind down at Sanand vehicle assembly plant by Q4 2021, and Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by Q2 2022.
Redlen becomes part of Canon Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
Tower and Quintessent partner on Foundry Silicon Photonics Platform Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent announced their collaboration to create a Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process with integrated quantum dot lasers, addressing optical connectivity in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and disaggregated computing (datacenter) markets.
Electro-Mobility top income source for Bosch In electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than EUR 1 billion in sales in 2021.
Global satellite revenue for 2022 to reach $295B, SpaceX leads In the global satellite market, LEO (low earth orbit) satellites currently hold the most significant advantage in terms of developmental potential due to their closer proximity with earth and their relatively lower latency, radiation, and cost compared to HEO (high earth orbit) and MEO (medium earth orbit) satellites, according to TrendForce.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Synopsys acquires BU from BISTel Synopsys, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a specialist in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.
ROHM and Geely signs strategic partnership agreement The global semiconductor manufacturer ROHM has entered into a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field.
Intel wants to invest EUR 80bn in Europe Intel announced that it could invest as much as EUR 80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost chip capacity. Furthermore, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company would make its semiconductor plant in Ireland available to car manufacturers.
Revenue of Top10 OSAT companies for 2Q21 reaches USD 7.88bn Despite the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic that swept Taiwan in 2Q21, the domestic OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) industry remained largely intact, according to TrendForce.
SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.
Lane Electronics recertified to EN 9120:2018 Lane Electronics announce that following the completion of a BSI Assessment they are now recertified to EN 9120:2018 the Quality Management System Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defence Distributors.
Toshiba Materials transfers patent rights to Seoul Semi Seoul Semiconductor has completed the transfer of patent rights and business rights of SunLike LED technology from Toshiba Materials.
Murata acquires Eta Wireless Inc. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Eta Wireless Inc., developer of Digital Envelope Tracking Technology that can reduce the power consumption of RF circuits involved in wireless communications.
Global semi sales in July up 29.0% YoY The Semiconductor Industry Association announced global semiconductor industry sales were USD 45.4 billion in the month of July 2021, an increase of 29.0% over the July 2020 total of USD 35.2 billion and 2.1% more than the June 2021 total of USD 44.5 billion.
BMW: More production for CATL, EVE Energy, Samsung SDI and Northvolt German automobile maker BMW AG has boosted is said to have increased battery cell orders to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars.Load more news