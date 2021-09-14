CrossControl: New 10” and 12” displays With iMX8 application processor

The iMX8 family of application processors open up for new levels of operator support and HMI functionality. CrossControl are launching the CCpilot V1000 and V1200 which together with the V700 model launched at Conexpo 2020 form a full series of iMX8-based display computers for industrial vehicle applications.

The iMX8 family of application processors,having been widely adopted in the automotive space, offer a great balance of price, performance and thermals. CrossControl is pleased to be one of the first manufacturers to use this technology in products for industrial vehicles. “The new Vision Line displays are designed to address challenges created by the rapid increases in software content in modern mobile machines” says the company’s Director of Market Development, Mats Kjellberg. The iMX8X application processor gives the displays more than 3 times the graphics processing performance compared to the many displays based on the common and older iMX6 core. This allows the new displays to perform as true ‘GUI experts’, supporting advanced graphics frameworks that make it possible to deliver dynamic and intuitive instrumentation and guidance functionality as well as the performance headroom to deliver next generation productivity and safety tools. They also support new software frameworks that enable advanced operator assistance functionality like displaying multiple video streams, object recognition, 360° surround view camera, and augmented reality. With this support in the platform, such advanced functionality can be realized with limited programming effort. The platform also has inherent support for functional safety. The CrossControl software platform, based on Linux and Qt supports a number of graphics APIs including Vulkan as well as programming languages like C, C++, Python and HTML5. With this software focus and support the new vision Line is designed to support new, and in-development, machines throughout their complete life cycle. OEMs and System Suppliers are not limited to a proprietary operating system and there is no need to recode applications in any predefined language. They are free to choose the best implementation path themselves and are supported in developing the solution they need by working with, not against, the resources and skills they already have. With its vast software capabilities and state-of-the art hardware, the new Vision Line displays provide a future ready platform for machine intelligence. For more information about our latest displays and our platform for machine intelligence please visit crosscontrol