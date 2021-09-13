© Leoni AG

Leoni's new Serbian plant to provide up to 5,000 jobs by 2023

Leoni has officially opened its fourth plant in Serbia, in the city of Kraljevo. The site is not only the biggest Leoni plant in Serbia, it also employs the largest number of people at full capacity (up to 5,000 by the end of 2023).

Leoni has so far invested over EUR 50 million in building and equipment for its new production facility. The entire building has more than 60,000sqm, out of which 45,000sqm represent the production area, which is now completed, a press release states. Aldo Kamper, CEO of Leoni, comments: “We are grateful for the unbureaucratic and very professional support of the authorities over all these years. We are happy to be able to tap into a large pool of dedicated and motivated employees here. And we are glad that we are contributing to raising the general standard of living in the region with our commitment in recent years. I think that's what you call a win-win situation.”