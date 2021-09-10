© vladek dreamstime.com

Redlen becomes part of Canon

Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.

With the acquisition of Redlen, Canon will obtain advanced technology used in CZT semiconductor detector modules, which play an important role in the development of PCCT. This will enable Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a subsidiary of Canon, to accelerate the development of competitive PCCT systems to strengthen the medical systems business, a press release states. In addition, Canon will provide CZT semiconductor detector modules to medical equipment manufacturers around the world. "Redlen is the global leader in X-ray photon counting sensors in the medical, security and non-destructive inspection fields. In collaboration with Redlen, we expect to not only accelerate the development and mass production of next-generation CTs, but also expand our component business by deploying leading-edge sensors to a wide range of fields", comments Toshio Takiguchi, Head of Medical Group, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Canon Inc. "Redlen has enjoyed a very lengthy and productive collaboration with Canon Medical on photon counting CT. We're excited to now become a member of the Canon group with access to the world class manufacturing and scale-up expertise within Canon that will help us accelerate market adoption of our industry leading radiation detection and imaging products", adds Glenn Bindley, President & CEO of Redlen Technologies.