© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ Business | September 07, 2021
SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company
German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.
The Management Board has signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of a majority stake, subject to a positive outcome of the due diligence process, which is due to begin shortly. No further details were provided in a short news flash. Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: "The recently published half-year figures and the full order books show that we are well on track also from an operational point of view. In order to further strengthen our business and grow even more dynamically, we are always seeking suitable takeover candidates in our market environment. In this context, the signing of the letter of intent is a consequent step."
Toshiba Materials transfers patent rights to Seoul Semi Seoul Semiconductor has completed the transfer of patent rights and business rights of SunLike LED technology from Toshiba Materials.
Murata acquires Eta Wireless Inc. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Eta Wireless Inc., developer of Digital Envelope Tracking Technology that can reduce the power consumption of RF circuits involved in wireless communications.
Sponsored content by TotechLong Term Storage Safe, secure storage and quality testing of sensitive components Shortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Global semi sales in July up 29.0% YoY The Semiconductor Industry Association announced global semiconductor industry sales were USD 45.4 billion in the month of July 2021, an increase of 29.0% over the July 2020 total of USD 35.2 billion and 2.1% more than the June 2021 total of USD 44.5 billion.
BMW: More production for CATL, EVE Energy, Samsung SDI and Northvolt German automobile maker BMW AG has boosted is said to have increased battery cell orders to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars.
Ad
Texan money to entice Samsung Taylor, a city in Texas, wants Samsung Electronics to build its USD 17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in their backyard.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Quantic Electronics acquires Paktron Capacitors Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors, a manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors.
SMIC adds USD 8.9 billion investment in Shanghai SMIC plans to invest USD 8.87 billion a new facility in Shanghai (China). To that end, the chip manufacturer and Lin-Gang FTZ Administration intend to establish a joint venture company based in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area.
Ultralow noise, 48V, phantom microphone power supply using a tiny DC-to-DC boost converter Question: Can I produce a compact, ultralow noise, phantom power supply (48 V) from a 5 V, 12 V, or 24 V input?
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsPlanning for and Minimizing the Costs of EOL Ken Greenwood, Rochester Electronics, Technical Sales Manager-EMEA
The electronic component product lifecycle, or time between market introduction and end-of-life (EOL), is getting shorter. For manufactured products with lifecycles extending far beyond the active availability of devices, long-term component availability is vital. Manufacturers need to ensure that a reliable source is in place, even after components become obsolete. This means planning and managing obsolescence strategically.
Xiaomi heads - officially - into e-Car business Xiaomi EV Company Limited. has completed the business registration with a registered capital of RMB 10 billion.
indie Semiconductor to acquire TeraXion indie Semiconductor, Inc.has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a company that specialises in the production of low noise lasers, Bragg gratings and integrated photonic elements to address high-performance applications.
Philips has divested its Domestic Appliances business Royal Philips has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a transaction, which Philips announced in March 2021.
Novotech Technologies partners with Wilson Electronics Novotech Technologies has signed a distribution deal for weBoost and WilsonPro Cellular Signal Boosters. The contract covers all activities in Canada.
XJ Capital invests in SCHMID Technology Guangdong XJ Capital has made a minority investment in SCHMID Technology Guangdong Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of printed circuit board and photovoltaics production equipment in China.
BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF and Shanshan have formed the joint venture BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.. The new entity will be majority owned by BASF (BASF 51% and Shanshan 49%).
Dialog now officially part of Renesas Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announced the successful completion of Renesas’ acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog.
Foundry revenue with 6% QoQ growth thanks to persistent demand The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q21 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Synaptics to acquire DSP Group Synaptics Incorporated acquires DSP Group, a provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, at USD 22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The definitive agreement is aleady (unanimously) approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Quantic Electronics acquires X-Microwave Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of X-Microwave. Founded in 2013, X-Microwave serves a wide range of customers across the RF and Microwave industry.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM ams OSRAM has invested in a fully automated PICOSUN Morpher production cluster, which can deposit multiple materials on a batch of wafers even during the same process run.
WD in possible USD 20 billion take-over of Kioxia? Western Digital is reportedly in "advanced talks for a possible USD 20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia".Load more news