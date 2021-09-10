Products | September 10, 2021
22 kW reference design for an industrial general purpose motor drive
In power electronics and the semiconductor market the system approach is gaining momentum. To support this trend, Infineon Technologies AG introduces a pretested industrial reference design which reduces the time to market significantly.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The reference design is a general purpose motor drive which features a nominal power of 22 kW and can be operated directly on a 380 to 480 V three-phase grid. The design can be fully re-used for customization and allows customers to evaluate Infineon’s products under real operating conditions. It is suitable for applications like pumps, fans, compressors, and conveyor belts. The design combines Infineon’s latest technologies in one system: It includes the EasyPIM™ 3B IGBT7 module FP100R12W3T7_B11 for high current and high-power density, the EiceDRIVER™ Compact 1ED3131MC12H for optimal EMI performance and low-power losses as well as the XENSIV™ current sensor TLI4971-A120T5 for measuring high currents with minimal power loss. The CoolSiC™ MOSFET IMBF170R1K0M1 with a blocking voltage of 1700 V is the central part of the auxiliary power supply. The system also contains two microcontrollers – the XMC4800 for control and the XMC4300 for communication, including a pre-installed software package for motor control. This combination allows the evaluation of these products in one design and experience their interaction. To complete the modular approach, the system is optionally available with a 3D-printed housing, which encloses all electronic components and the cooling system. The housing includes a touchscreen to display current operation conditions, as well as EtherCAT and USB interfaces for external connections. Availability The reference design REF-22K-GPD-INV-EASY3B can be ordered now. More information and the full design package are available at www.infineon.com/gpddrive.
Redlen becomes part of Canon Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Tower and Quintessent partner on Foundry Silicon Photonics Platform Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent announced their collaboration to create a Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process with integrated quantum dot lasers, addressing optical connectivity in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and disaggregated computing (datacenter) markets.
Electro-Mobility top income source for Bosch In electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than EUR 1 billion in sales in 2021.
Ad
Global satellite revenue for 2022 to reach $295B, SpaceX leads In the global satellite market, LEO (low earth orbit) satellites currently hold the most significant advantage in terms of developmental potential due to their closer proximity with earth and their relatively lower latency, radiation, and cost compared to HEO (high earth orbit) and MEO (medium earth orbit) satellites, according to TrendForce.
Sponsored content by TotechLong Term Storage Safe, secure storage and quality testing of sensitive components Shortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Synopsys acquires BU from BISTel Synopsys, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a specialist in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.
ROHM and Geely signs strategic partnership agreement The global semiconductor manufacturer ROHM has entered into a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field.
Intel wants to invest EUR 80bn in Europe Intel announced that it could invest as much as EUR 80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost chip capacity. Furthermore, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company would make its semiconductor plant in Ireland available to car manufacturers.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Revenue of Top10 OSAT companies for 2Q21 reaches USD 7.88bn Despite the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic that swept Taiwan in 2Q21, the domestic OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) industry remained largely intact, according to TrendForce.
SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.
Lane Electronics recertified to EN 9120:2018 Lane Electronics announce that following the completion of a BSI Assessment they are now recertified to EN 9120:2018 the Quality Management System Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defence Distributors.
Toshiba Materials transfers patent rights to Seoul Semi Seoul Semiconductor has completed the transfer of patent rights and business rights of SunLike LED technology from Toshiba Materials.
Murata acquires Eta Wireless Inc. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Eta Wireless Inc., developer of Digital Envelope Tracking Technology that can reduce the power consumption of RF circuits involved in wireless communications.
Global semi sales in July up 29.0% YoY The Semiconductor Industry Association announced global semiconductor industry sales were USD 45.4 billion in the month of July 2021, an increase of 29.0% over the July 2020 total of USD 35.2 billion and 2.1% more than the June 2021 total of USD 44.5 billion.
BMW: More production for CATL, EVE Energy, Samsung SDI and Northvolt German automobile maker BMW AG has boosted is said to have increased battery cell orders to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsPlanning for and Minimizing the Costs of EOL Ken Greenwood, Rochester Electronics, Technical Sales Manager-EMEA
The electronic component product lifecycle, or time between market introduction and end-of-life (EOL), is getting shorter. For manufactured products with lifecycles extending far beyond the active availability of devices, long-term component availability is vital. Manufacturers need to ensure that a reliable source is in place, even after components become obsolete. This means planning and managing obsolescence strategically.
Texan money to entice Samsung Taylor, a city in Texas, wants Samsung Electronics to build its USD 17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in their backyard.
Quantic Electronics acquires Paktron Capacitors Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors, a manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors.
SMIC adds USD 8.9 billion investment in Shanghai SMIC plans to invest USD 8.87 billion a new facility in Shanghai (China). To that end, the chip manufacturer and Lin-Gang FTZ Administration intend to establish a joint venture company based in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area.
Ultralow noise, 48V, phantom microphone power supply using a tiny DC-to-DC boost converter Question: Can I produce a compact, ultralow noise, phantom power supply (48 V) from a 5 V, 12 V, or 24 V input?
Xiaomi heads - officially - into e-Car business Xiaomi EV Company Limited. has completed the business registration with a registered capital of RMB 10 billion.
indie Semiconductor to acquire TeraXion indie Semiconductor, Inc.has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a company that specialises in the production of low noise lasers, Bragg gratings and integrated photonic elements to address high-performance applications.Load more news