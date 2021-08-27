© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

SK Siltron establishing new facility in USA

Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron plans ton establish a new facility in Monitor Township to support electric vehicle growth, creating up to 150 jobs, investing USD 302 million.

SK Siltron CSS plans to expand production of much-needed silicon carbide wafers. The company is acquiring and rehabilitating a facility in Monitor Township (near Bay City) to support its growth. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of USD 302 million and create up to 150 jobs, supported by a USD 1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over sites in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas for its talent and proximity to automakers, a press release from the Govenor's office reads. "SK Siltron's high-profile commitment proves further evidence that Michigan remains a place where high-tech talent needs can be met and tech companies can grow, and we thank the company for its vote of confidence in our state and our workforce," said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. "The company's investment in Michigan is a clear example of how top attraction projects are finding opportunities to grow in the state underscoring Michigan's leadership position in electric vehicle R&D and manufacturing." "The growth of electric vehicles is opening an exciting new chapter for the auto industry as it provides consumers with more environmentally friendly transportation options," said Jianwei Dong, chief executive officer for SK Siltron CSS. "SK Siltron CSS is proud to partner with the State of Michigan to build the supply chain and create the skilled jobs required to support the next generation of EVs, ensuring Michigan remains the automotive center of the world."