© ABB

ABB expands capacity at its Faridabad facility

Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad (India) plant.

The new line will develop energy efficient motors up to 55kW for customers operating in different industrial segments such as F&B, water & wastewater, cement, metals and mining, HVAC, textiles, rubber and others. “This expansion further reinforces our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The new line will not only meet the growing demands of domestic market, but also help us boost exports to other significant markets like Middle East and Africa. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities will continue to manufacture world-class motors that are reliable and energy efficient.” said Sanjeev Arora, President, ABB Motion India. As roughly 75% of industrial motors are used to run pumps, fans, and compressors, usage of energy efficient motors play a vital role in reducing energy consumption. ABB is manufacturing Super Premium efficiency motors in India that meet the IE4 standard, which specifies energy losses about 15% lower than those delivered by IE3 motors. These motors are robust, customizable, reliable, and suitable for use in numerous industries and applications, as well as in some of the most demanding conditions.