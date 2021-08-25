© Analog Devices Inc Components | August 25, 2021
ADI and Maxim get 'green light' from China
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated have received China Antitrust Clearance for acquisition.
Analog Devices, Inc. and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices’ previously announced acquisition of Maxim. The transaction has now received all required regulatory clearances. Analog Devices and Maxim anticipate that the transaction will close on or about August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.
Farnell signs distribution agreement with Epishine Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed a new franchise agreement with Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of printed organic solar cells and development kits.
Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business Voltabox AG announced the timely completion of the sale of its US business. According to the progress of the negotiations of the current majority shareholder paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA on the sale of the Voltabox shares, the Voltabox Management Board now assumes that the entry of new shareholders is imminent.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Cobham wants all of rival Ultra; UK has issues with that On 16 August 2021, Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited (Cobham) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (Ultra) announced that they reached agreement on the terms of an acquisition of Ultra.
UK's CMA: 'Nvidia’s USD 40 Billion Arm deal raise concerns' The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, has determined that an in-depth investigation into the deal between NVIDIA and Arm is warranted on competition grounds.
Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.
Rambus buys PLDA Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.
Automotive MCU sales to surge 23% in 2021 despite shortages 32-bit designs are expected to generate almost 77% of automotive microcontroller revenues this year, followed by 18% from 16-bit and 6% from 8-bit, says market researcher IC Insights.
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicro expand wafer supply agreement Cree and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than USD 800 million.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010 After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)Load more news