Farnell signs distribution agreement with Epishine

Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed a new franchise agreement with Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of printed organic solar cells and development kits.

The new-to-market printed organic solar cells are optimised for harvesting energy from indoor, low energy lighting enabling organic solar power to be used everywhere. Design engineers can utilise this technology with Epishine’s Light Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit. Farnell is the first high service distributor to stock products from Epishine, a press release states. Epishine’s organic solar cells are small, thin, flexible, and printed on recyclable plastic. The cells can be easily integrated into any low power electronic equipment where they convert ambient indoor light into electricity. New product designers can replace batteries in wireless sensors and similar devices with the organic solar cells, reducing the environmental impact of battery waste and saving battery replacement costs. Lee Turner, Global Head of Semiconductors and SBC at Farnell, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with such an exciting new and innovative supplier. Epishine offers our customers the opportunity to design new products using leading edge power devices. This innovative technology will add real value to customers’ end products and improve the environmental credentials of end users. Farnell continues to add cutting-edge new suppliers, such as Epishine, so that our customers can benefit from the latest innovations in new technology.” Niklas Forsgren, Product Integration Manager at Epishine, said: “Epishine sees great value in offering our evaluation kit within Farnell’s huge network, giving the market the possibility to evaluate this exciting technology. If you have not tested organic solar cells powering your devices you should go to the Farnell webpage and order your evaluation kit at once. The evaluation kit is easy to use so you can quickly connect your device and see if it can run on light only.”