SZ1131 Key Features

Integrated UHV active clamp FET, active clamp driver and start-up regulator

Capable of over 95% efficiency

Flat efficiency across universal (90Vac to 265Vac) input voltage and load

< 20mW system no-load power consumption

OptiMode™ cycle-by-cycle adaptive digital control

Self-tuning valley mode switching (VMS)

Multi-mode operation (burst mode, QR, VMS)

> 6 dB EMI margin

OTP, OVP, OCP, OPP, output short circuit and transformer saturation protection

Up to 65W output power with universal input and 100W+ output power with front-end PFC

16-pin SOIC package

CO2 Smart Power by Silanna Semiconductor

Applications

High power density AC/DC power supplies

High-efficiency power adapters

USB-PD/QC AC/DC power adapters

Battery chargers for mobile devices

Availability

Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has launched a new integrated active clamp flyback (ACF) controller that will reduce the operational and no-load/ stand-by power consumption of high-efficiency chargers and adapters while driving down component count, BOM cost and size. The SZ1131 ACF controller is the latest addition to Silanna Semiconductor’s family of CO2 Smart Power™ technologies. These technologies address the ultimate power management challenge facing engineers by simplifying design and improving performance while addressing environmental sustainability goals through more efficient energy use. In the case of the SZ1131, efficiencies of up to 95% across universal (90Vac – 265Vac) input voltages and varying loads, combined with ultra-low no-load power of less than 20mW (including USB-PD applications) significantly reduce overall energy consumption. Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor’s CEO, comments: “This device sets a new benchmark for integration and further re-enforces Silanna’s commitment to combining performance and sustainability. Chargers for smartphones and laptops are often left plugged in, even if they are only charging for a few hours at a time. By focusing on extending efficiency margins against CoC, DoE and other regulatory requirements and driving down no-load power we allow customers to deliver best-in-industry efficiency under varying line, load and temperature conditions at the same time as minimizing ‘vampire’ power.” Silanna’s new ACF controller is targeted at high efficiency and high power density adapters of up to 65W output power with universal input and 100W output power with PFC-support applications, including single-port and multi-port USB-PD fast chargers. Featuring the industry’s highest level of integration, the SZ1131 incorporates an adaptive digital PWM controller, ultra high-voltage (UHV) active clamp FET, active clamp gate driver and startup regulator. The SZ1131 provides the ease-of-design of a simple flyback controller with all the benefits of an ACF design, including recycling the leakage inductance energy of the flyback transformer and limiting the primary FET drain voltage spike during the turn-off events. Employing Silanna Semiconductor’s OptiModeTM digital control architecture, the SZ1131 adjusts the device’s mode of operation on a cycle-by-cycle basis to maintain high efficiency, low EMI, fast dynamic load regulation, and other key power supply parameters in response to varying line voltage and load. An all-silicon 65W USB-PD reference design using the SZ1131 demonstrates a 30W/inch3 power density (uncased) with impressive ~93% low line (90Vac) and > 94% high line (230Vac) efficiencies, while using lower cost components. These include a conventional RM8 transformer, 100V SR FET, minimal clamp capacitor, and a single common mode choke in the input filter. Silanna Semiconductor’s technology-agnostic approach focuses on the ultimate power management challenges and delivers even higher efficiency and power density when paired with GaN primary FETs. Supplied in a 16-pin SOIC package, the SZ1131 offers protection against over-temperature, over-voltage, over-current, over-power and short circuit conditions, and transformer core saturation faults without the need for additional external components.SZ1131 devices are being sampled to key accounts and will be released for full production in Q4 2021. More information is available at https://www.powerdensity.com or by contacting sales@silanna.com.