© Komax Business | August 23, 2021
Komax is on track for recovery
The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Given that it will take a number of months for many of these orders to be processed, the increase in revenues was less substantial: the total came to CHF 183.3 million (first half of 2020: CHF 145.2 million). Operating result (EBIT) of CHF 14.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF –4.7 million) and Group profit after taxes (EAT) of CHF 8.4 million (first half of 2020: CHF –11.6 million) reflect this recovery as well as the efficacy of the cost-cutting measures implemented in 2020. In the first six months of 2021, Komax reduced its net debt by CHF 8.0 million to CHF 84.4 million, and continues to enjoy a solid financial base. Against the backdrop of strong order books, Komax is confident that the result for the second half of 2021 will show a significant improvement on the first half. This presupposes that the challenges presented by supply chain issues and the coronavirus pandemic can continue to be managed successfully. After a muted start to the year, the market situation for the Komax Group improved continuously as the first half progressed, resulting in an order intake of CHF 229.1 million. Compared with the previous year, when the closure of many automotive plants for several weeks weighed heavily on the result, the order intake rose by 59.3% (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million). Compared with the first half of 2019 (CHF 206.7 million), a more meaningful benchmark, the increase amounted to 10.8%. As significantly more orders were received in the second quarter than in the first three months of the year, many machines had yet to be delivered by the end of the second quarter, and were therefore not booked as revenue. Revenues rose by 26.2% to CHF 183.3 million (first half of 2020: CHF 145.2 million), attributable to organic growth (27.0%) and negative foreign currency effects (–0.8%). The book-to-bill ratio came in at a high 1.25. As forecast at the start of the year, revenues were some 10% lower than in the first six months of 2019 (CHF 203.3 million). “The recovery has been broad-based, with all regions reporting a sharp rise in revenues in the first half of 2021,” explains Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group. Compared with the first half of 2020, Asia saw the strongest increase (+32.4%), but high growth rates were also recorded in Europe (+27.2%), North/South America (+22.8%), and Africa (+19.6%). Positive EBIT development In terms of the product mix, there was a slight improvement over the course of the first six months, although the important volume business (crimp-to-crimp machines) remained well below pre-crisis levels. Nonetheless, thanks to the comprehensive cost-cutting measures implemented in 2020, Komax was able to record an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 14.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF –4.7 million) and an EBIT margin of 7.7% (first half of 2020: –3.2%). Accordingly, despite a product mix that proved less favorable and revenues that were lower by around CHF 20 million, EBIT was down only around CHF 2 million on the first half of 2019 (CHF 16.4 million). Group earnings after taxes (EAT) increased to CHF 8.4 million (first half of 2020: CHF –11.6 million, first half of 2019: CHF 10.7 million). This was also facilitated by the financial result, which improved to CHF –2.9 million (first half of 2020: CHF –4.7 million, first half of 2019: CHF –2.2 million) on the back of the better currency situation and lower interest costs. In order to retain its technological leadership, Komax invested CHF 18.6 million in research and development (first half of 2020: CHF 15.8 million, first half of 2019: CHF 19.7 million), which equates to 10.1% of revenues. Further reduction of net debt Komax continues to have a solid financial base. As at 30 June 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled CHF 248.7 million (31 December 2020: CHF 236.5 million), while the equity ratio stood at 53.0% (31 December 2020: 52.3%). Free cash flow amounted to CHF 8.8 million (first half of 2020: CHF –2.4 million). “Komax succeeded in reducing net debt by CHF 8.0 million in the first half of 2021, to CHF 84.4 million. The company has reduced its net debt by CHF 21.8 million since the end of 2019, and is benefiting from a lower interest burden as a result,” emphasizes Andreas Wolfisberg, CFO Komax Group. Change to the Executive Committee Following 14 years at the Komax Group, of which the last three have been as a member of the Executive Committee, Marcus Setterberg has decided to leave Komax at the end of 2021 to take on a new challenge. He is responsible for the test systems business, which Komax operates under the TSK brand. The search for a successor has been initiated. “The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to express their gratitude to Marcus Setterberg for his excellent services over many years, and wish him all the best for the future,” says Matijas Meyer. Outlook “Given the ongoing uncertainties in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and numerous supply chain challenges, issuing a forecast for the second half of the year is difficult,” explains Matijas Meyer. “However, strong order books make us confident that we will be able to achieve a significantly better result in the second half of 2021 than in the first six months of the year.” For the year as a whole, Komax is expecting revenues on a par with the 2019 figure (CHF 417.8 million), with an EBIT margin of more than 8% (2019: 5.8%).
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.
Rambus buys PLDA Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.
Automotive MCU sales to surge 23% in 2021 despite shortages 32-bit designs are expected to generate almost 77% of automotive microcontroller revenues this year, followed by 18% from 16-bit and 6% from 8-bit, says market researcher IC Insights.
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicro expand wafer supply agreement Cree and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than USD 800 million.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010 After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)
Viscom with positive business performance in 1H/2021 The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development.
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment.
Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.
German components distribution sees significant surge in demand German components distribution reports a 17.5% increase in sales and an increase in bookings in the second quarter of 2021 of 132%. Components shortage prevents better result.Load more news