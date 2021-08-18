© PremierFarnell

Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC

Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.

Nordic’s first power management product is now available at Farnell. Typical applications for the nPM1100 include wearable electronics, remote controls, personal medical devices and smart home sensors, a press note states. The Nordic Semiconductor nPM1100 can be used as a generic PMIC for any application using rechargeable Li-ion/Li-Po batteries. Its compact form factor, with PCB space requirements as low as 23 mm², makes it ideal for advanced wearables, connected medical devices and other space constrained applications. The nPM1100 requires no configuration software to operate as all settings are pin configurable.