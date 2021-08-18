© PremierFarnell Components | August 18, 2021
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC
Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Nordic’s first power management product is now available at Farnell. Typical applications for the nPM1100 include wearable electronics, remote controls, personal medical devices and smart home sensors, a press note states. The Nordic Semiconductor nPM1100 can be used as a generic PMIC for any application using rechargeable Li-ion/Li-Po batteries. Its compact form factor, with PCB space requirements as low as 23 mm², makes it ideal for advanced wearables, connected medical devices and other space constrained applications. The nPM1100 requires no configuration software to operate as all settings are pin configurable.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010 After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)
Viscom with positive business performance in 1H/2021 The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development.
Aerospace and Defense markets have product lives that far exceed those of the components which go to make them. Long-term product availability is vital in these sectors, and companies need to ensure that a reliable long-term source of components is available.
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment.
Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.
German component distribution is growing at double-digit rate Deutsche Bauelemente-Distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) posted a sales increase of 17.5% and an increase of 132% in order intake in the second quarter of 2021. The shortage of components prevents a better result.
Hella signs Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and the Faurecia S.E. signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.
On building physically accurate analog switch macromodels Question: Can I improve the LTspice® model of an analog switch in case my analog design contains switches and muxes?
PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.
Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.
Singulus Technologies receives order for new pilot machine Singulus Technologies AG has received an order for the delivery of a pilot machine of the next generation for selenization machines of the CISARIS CX3 type.
Siltronic breaks ground on new Freiberg site expansion Siltronic AG has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled, to produce 300 mm wafers used by the chip industry.
Veoneer to engage in discussions with Qualcomm Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer, says that its board of directors has determined that Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, compared with the company's merger agreement with Magna.
Foxconn buys 6-inch wafer fab from Macronix Macronix, a designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and EMS-giant Foxconn, have signed an agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NTD 2.52 billion (USD 90.65 million).
Manipulating MCU SPI interface to access a non-standard SPI ADC Question: Can I access a nonstandard SPI interface with my MCU?
BAE to get early access to Intel tech BAE Systems has entered into a strategic business agreement that will result in the company's FAST Labs research and development organisation having early access to select Intel technologies.Load more news