The smallest colour display in the world

With a diagonal of just 0.96 inches, the Electronic Assembly EA TFT009-81AINN LCD colour display is perfect for installation in handheld devices of all types. The high brightness overhead and the wide viewing angle stability of the IPS panel guarantee excellent readability, even under poor light conditions.

This is a product release announcement by ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The new EA TFT009-81AINN LCD colour display from Electronic Assembly is not even the size of a thumb. Despite this, the roughly one by three centimetre area (0.96 inch diagonal) holds 80 by 160 pixels. It can be used to realise high-resolution graphic displays in colour or black and white. The powerful, white LED backlight gives the display a brightness of up to 500 cd/m². As a result, it has great readability even in direct sunlight or under dazzling operating lights. Since it is an IPS panel with all-angle-colour technology, the colours and contrast remain stable even at very oblique viewing angles. It is controlled via the integrated ST7735S graphics controller. Its SPI interface manages with four or three wires. The mini display is therefore particularly suitable for applications in which every connector pin saved counts. This graphics panel will soon also be available with a capacitive touch surface under the designation of EA TFT009-81AITC. It will then also have an I²C interface which significantly streamlines direct reading of the coordinates which are touched. The display requires a 3.3 V power supply and works reliably in a temperature range of between -20 °C and +70 °C. It can be operated both upright and in landscape format. Thanks to its small dimensions, it is particularly suitable for use as a display in wearables, as well as in measuring probes, battery drill screws and handheld electronic devices of all types. Combined with the touch surface, it becomes an informative switch element. Electronic Assembly guarantees rapid delivery off the shelf as well as long-term availability.