PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally

PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.

“I am very pleased to announce our new distribution agreement with Master Electronics. This strategic alliance with Master Electronics will expand our antenna business in the Industrial IoT market. PCTEL’s high performance and robust antenna portfolio designed to deliver continuous wireless connectivity and Master Electronics’ strong relationships, responsive service and added value are the right combination to drive success,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, in a press release. “I am looking forward to new opportunities to increase our presence in the high-growth Industrial IoT market.” “We are excited to partner with a company like PCTEL that designs and develops products for next generation wireless solutions, including 5G and IIoT. We’re looking forward to offering PCTEL’s diverse product portfolio to our broad customer base,” adds Paul Aspiras, Master Electronics Director of Product Management.