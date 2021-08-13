GTK adds colour film technology to its PMVA displays

GTK has enhanced its PMVA display options by adding colour film technology. This custom film sits behind the PMVA glass and enables the use of up to 12 colours, which compares favourably with colour printing technology, which only allows a maximum of 4 colours. PMVA displays have the added advantage of excellent contrast ratios as well as operating in a wide temperature band, ranging from -30°C to 85°C.

PMVA displays are fundamentally monochrome products but technology, in the form of colour printing, LED arrays and colour film, has enabled OEMs to add colours, resulting in exceptionally reliable and cost-competitive products that can be integrated into new designs rapidly. Clive Dickinson, Business Manager for displays at GTK, said, "This is a great addition to our display capabilities, as PMVA technology and its price point compares very favourably with TFTs. The new colour film technology opens up new possibilities for OEMs with the increase in colour combinations. This technology is ideal for a wide range of applications, including automotive, process controls, instrumentation, home automation, industrial controls and many more." GTK's technical experts can support customers with display selection, customisation and connectivity options. For more information visit the GTK website: https://www.gtk.co.uk/products/displays/mono-displays/pmva