As previously reported, the European Commission is looking to reduce its dependence on outside markets in regards to its chip supply. Discussions have been held with Intel as well as TSMC as the EU seeks to increase its semiconductor production. "We are currently doing reviews on Germany seriously, but it's still in very early stages," TSMC chairman Mark Liu said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting, Reuters reports. "We continue to communicate with our major clients in Germany to see whether this is most important and effective for our clients," he continued ending with the fact that; "It's too early to say." TSMC r ecently started construction at a site in Arizona, USA where it plans to spend USD 12 billion to build a new chip factory. Earlier this year, the company announced in a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange, that it is planning to invest USD 100 billion over the next three years to increase its production capacity – without specifying how or where it would make these investments.