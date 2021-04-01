© TSMC

TSMC to invest $100 billion to increase capacity

In the midst of a global semiconductor shortage, the manufacturing giant announces that it is planning to invest USD 100 billion over the course of three years.

"TSMC is entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and HPC are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic also accelerates digitalization in every aspect," the company writes in a filing with the Taiwanese stock exchange. In order to keep up with demand, TSMC says it will invest USD 100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity to support the manufacturing and R&D of advanced semiconductor technologies.