Fingerprint receives follow-on order for its T-Shape sensor
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.
The first commercial launches of biometric payment cards are ongoing, all of them integrating Fingerprints’ technology, and this new order indicates that the market roll-out will continue and accelerate. The pandemic has led to a sharp increase in consumers’ use of contactless payments. Biometric payment cards are emerging as the next innovation in this area, enabling a ‘touch-free’ and seamless payment experience, regardless of the amount. “Fingerprint sensors for biometric payment cards represent a very large potential market for biometrics, and this order manifests our leading position within this growing market and the strength of Fingerprints’ solution. Together with our partners, we are enabling banks to remove the payment cap and bring consumers the trust and experience needed for contactless payments”, says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints in a press release.
Minebea Mitsumi acquires Omron’s of 8-inch fab Minebea Mitsumi’s subsidiary Mitsumi Electric, has entered into an agreement with Omron Corporation for the acquisition of Omron's semiconductor and MEMS fabrication plant in Yasu, Shiga, Japan – as well as its MEMS product development function.
Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.
SK hynix starts mass production of 1anm DRAM using EUV equipment SK hynix says that it has started mass production of the 8 Gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4 mobile DRAM based on the 1anm, which is the fourth generation of the 10nm process technology this month.
Cirrus Logic to acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 million Cirrus Logic has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for USD 335 million in cash. The acquisition brings IP and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business.
Bootstrapping a low voltage Op Amp to operate with high voltage signals and supplies Question: Can I bootstrap a low voltage amplifier to get a high voltage buffer?
Sensirion raises its outlook for full-year 2021 The Swiss manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems raises its outlook for financial year 2021 based on strong demand in the first half of the year.
Altix moves to increase its R&D capabilities Following an increase in manufacturing activity, exposure systems specialist Altix has recently expanded its R&D center located at its French headquarter in Normandy, France.
Micross buys microelectronics business assets of Ultra CEMS Micross Components, a provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services, is expanding its Hybrid and assembly business with the acquisition of assets of the microelectronics business from Ultra CEMS, a provider of high reliability hybrid electronics engineered for harsh environments.
ITEC emerges as independent semiconductor equipment manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ITEC, which was founded in 1991 by Philips (now Nexperia), has announced its launch as a separate independent entity. ITEC will however remain part of the Nexperia group.
LPKF supplies systems to chip manufacturer Technology company LPKF says it has received a follow-up order from the semiconductor industry. An unnamed global chip manufacturer had installed a first LIDE system at the beginning of 2020 and, after a qualification phase, initially used it for its own product development. Now, further systems have been ordered.
Sale of First Sensor Mobility to TE Connectivity planned First Sensor says it intends to enter into an agreement with Tyco Electronics Germany Holdings GmbH, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. based in Bensheim, Germany, to sell its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Mobility GmbH based in Dresden, Germany.
Nexperia now hold 100% ownership of Newport Wafer Fab Nexperia has completed the transaction to acquire Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), which will contribute to the company’s growth ambitions and investments to boost global production capacity. With the acquisition, Nexperia obtains 100% ownership of the Welsh semiconductor production facility.
Boyd Corporation acquires GMN Engineered materials and thermal management technologies specialist, Boyd Corporation announces the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle, Washington-based company developing solutions and products for industries such as medical, eMobility, and aerospace.
Worldwide IC market forecast to top $500 billion in 2021 In a very rare event, 32 of the 33 major IC market categories defined by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics are forecast to enjoy an increase in sales this year, with 29 of the product categories expected to see significant double-digit gains, reports IC Insights.
Yageo to take over Chilisin Yageo and Chilisin Electronics' says that Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Chilisin’s common stock in a stock-swap transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
AQ Group’s completes acquisition of Schaffner's Power Magnetics division AQ Group AB has closed the deal with Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
ams OSRAM close sale of the North America Digital Systems ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands.
Micross Components acquires Semi Dice Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
Albemarle sets up battery materials centre in North Carolina Albemarle Corporation, s specialty chemicals company, is opening the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia's capacity with immediate effect.