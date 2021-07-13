© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia

Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.

This strategic partnership leverages Sourceability's new global distribution agreement with Nexperia to further grow Sourcengine. Meanwhile, Nexperia broadens its pool of buyers by increasing the digital availability of its product set. "Sourcengine and Sourceability will be great partners for us as manufacturers increasingly look to make their procurement process more digital," says John Chang, Head of Global Distribution at Nexperia in a press release. "Sourcengine is a driving force in making that possible and, as an organization focused on innovation ourselves, we see them as kindred spirits. Sourcengine's work is creating a new, simplified purchase path for those building our components into the next world-changing designs." "Semiconductors are some of the world's most sought-after products today, and Nexperia produces some of the very best," adds Christian Meier, Managing Director, Germany, at Sourcengine. "By selling Nexperia products on our platform, we broaden our users' ability to source industry-leading components digitally while gaining insight into the widest possible breadth of parts that match their unique needs."