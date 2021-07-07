Rambus completes its acquisition of AnalogX

Rambus says that it has completed its acquisition of AnalogX. Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.

With this acquisition, Rambus augments its family of PCIe 5.0 and 32G Multi-protocol PHYs with SerDes technology specifically built for ultra-low power and very low latency. In addition, AnalogX interface IP enhances the Rambus roadmap for PAM4-based PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.0 solutions and provides key building blocks for the CXL Memory Initiative. "We are excited to welcome the AnalogX team to the Rambus family," said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus in a press release. "Their technology and expertise are an ideal fit for Rambus and accelerate our roadmap for next-generation data center interconnect solutions."