© ITEC Business | July 07, 2021
ITEC emerges as independent semiconductor equipment manufacturer
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ITEC, which was founded in 1991 by Philips (now Nexperia), has announced its launch as a separate independent entity. ITEC will however remain part of the Nexperia group.
The move will allow ITEC to address the third-party market in time to serve the current semiconductor boom. “ITEC is rooted in semiconductor manufacturing, combining over 30 years of state-of-the-art equipment and automation expertise as partner to Philips, NXP and Nexperia. With an installed base of more than 2500 of the industry’s most advanced tools, ITEC is committed to embed the latest technologies and process expertise into tailored solutions that redefine manufacturing. We enable our customers to excel in quality, productivity, and sustainability with the lowest total cost of ownership,” says Comments General Manager, Marcel Vugts in a press release. Vugts continues: “During ITEC’s history, annual production of discrete semiconductors on our equipment has grown from 4.5 billion in 1991 to over 90 billion products in 2020 – that represents ten devices for every citizen on the world, each year. With the current worldwide shortage in semiconductors and lead times lengthening, ITEC – now as an independent company – is ideally positioned to support the exponentially growing industry, redefining the world of manufacturing.”
Sale of First Sensor Mobility to TE Connectivity planned First Sensor says it intends to enter into an agreement with Tyco Electronics Germany Holdings GmbH, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. based in Bensheim, Germany, to sell its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Mobility GmbH based in Dresden, Germany.
Nexperia now hold 100% ownership of Newport Wafer Fab Nexperia has completed the transaction to acquire Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), which will contribute to the company’s growth ambitions and investments to boost global production capacity. With the acquisition, Nexperia obtains 100% ownership of the Welsh semiconductor production facility.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Boyd Corporation acquires GMN Engineered materials and thermal management technologies specialist, Boyd Corporation announces the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle, Washington-based company developing solutions and products for industries such as medical, eMobility, and aerospace.
Worldwide IC market forecast to top $500 billion in 2021 In a very rare event, 32 of the 33 major IC market categories defined by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics are forecast to enjoy an increase in sales this year, with 29 of the product categories expected to see significant double-digit gains, reports IC Insights.
Yageo to take over Chilisin Yageo and Chilisin Electronics' says that Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Chilisin’s common stock in a stock-swap transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
AQ Group’s completes acquisition of Schaffner's Power Magnetics division AQ Group AB has closed the deal with Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
ams OSRAM close sale of the North America Digital Systems ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands.
Micross Components acquires Semi Dice Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
Albemarle sets up battery materials centre in North Carolina Albemarle Corporation, s specialty chemicals company, is opening the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.
QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.Load more news