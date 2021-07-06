© Infineon Components | July 06, 2021
Nexperia now hold 100% ownership of Newport Wafer Fab
Nexperia has completed the transaction to acquire Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), which will contribute to the company’s growth ambitions and investments to boost global production capacity. With the acquisition, Nexperia obtains 100% ownership of the Welsh semiconductor production facility.
The fab will be renamed Nexperia Newport and will continue to have a strong position in the Welsh ecosystem and technology development. Nexperia also says that it will secure the current jobs at the Newport site and others across the region. Nexperia is a customer of the foundry services offered by Newport Wafer Fab and became its second largest shareholder back in 2019. The Newport site complements Nexperia’s other European manufacturing operations in Manchester and Hamburg, which have also seen significant recent investments. “We are very excited to include Newport as part of our global manufacturing footprint. Nexperia has ambitious growth plans and adding Newport supports the growing global demand for semiconductors. The Newport facility has a very skilled operational team and has a crucial role to play to ensure continuity of operations. We look forward to building a future together,” says Achim Kempe, Nexperia’s COO in the press release. Added Paul James, Operations Director at the Newport adds: “The acquisition is great news for the staff here in Newport and the wider business community in the region as Nexperia is providing much-needed investment and stability for the future. We are looking forward to becoming part of the global Nexperia team and are keen to keep the current workforce. Additional local resources may be required too. We are also pleased that we will be able continue to contribute to the local ecosystem.” The Newport semiconductor production site was first established back in1982 and was originally named INMOS. Current capacity is over 35'000 200 mm wafer starts per month covering a wide range of semiconductor technologies ranging from MOSFETs and Trench IGBTs using wafer thinning methods to CMOS, analogue and compound semiconductors. It will support Nexperia’s strategic USD 10 billion growth ambition and enrich Nexperia’s product lines in IGBT, Analog and compound semiconductors in parallel to the current 8” investments at the Manchester and Hamburg wafer fabs.
Yageo to take over Chilisin Yageo and Chilisin Electronics' says that Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Chilisin’s common stock in a stock-swap transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
AQ Group’s completes acquisition of Schaffner's Power Magnetics division AQ Group AB has closed the deal with Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
ams OSRAM close sale of the North America Digital Systems ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands.
Micross Components acquires Semi Dice Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.
Ad
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
Albemarle sets up battery materials centre in North Carolina Albemarle Corporation, s specialty chemicals company, is opening the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.
QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
How to convert light intensity into an electrical quantity Question: How could I measure the light intensity of different light sources?
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.
Pierer Industries makes an offer to Leoni shareholders Pierer Industrie AG decided to offer to the shareholders of Leoni AG the purchase of up to 3,135,218 shares of Leoni AG.
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.Load more news