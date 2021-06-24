© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | June 24, 2021
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy
STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
ST and Tower will join forces for an accelerated fab ramp-up, a key factor to reach a high utilisation level and therefore a competitive wafer cost. ST will share the cleanroom in R3, with Tower installing its own equipment in one third of the total space. The fab is expected to be ready for equipment installation later this year and start production in the second half of 2022, a press release reads. To implement this project, Tower will establish a wholly-owned Italian subsidiary. ST and Tower will share the clean room space and the facility infrastructure. Both companies will invest in their respective process equipment and work together on the acceleration of the fab qualification and subsequent ramp-up. Operations will continue to be managed by ST, with select Tower personnel seconded to ST in specific roles to support fab qualification and volume ramp-up, as well as other engineering and process roles. In the early stage 130, 90 and 65nm processes for smart power, analog mixed signal and RF processes will be qualified in R3. The products in these technologies will be notably used in automotive, industrial and personal electronics applications. “The key parameter for industrial and economic performance of a fab is its utilization. With Tower we have a great partner for analog, power and mixed-signal volume manufacturing that will enable us to qualify and ramp up the Agrate R3 300mm fab significantly faster. This will enable an optimal utilization of the fab almost right from the early stage of production. The capacity of the full build-out state of the fab could even be increased compared to the original capacity estimate of 2018, when we started the project”, says Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics in a press release. He continues to state that the products manufactured in Agrate R3 will support the automotive, industrial and personal electronics markets. “Tower’s strong execution in advanced 65nm, 300mm based analog RF, power platforms, displays and other technologies, will be significantly enhanced by this activity in Agrate; more than tripling Tower’s 300mm foundry capacity to well service our customers’ increasing demand within these fast-growing markets,” adds Tower CEO, Russell Ellwanger.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.
Pierer Industries makes an offer to Leoni shareholders Pierer Industrie AG decided to offer to the shareholders of Leoni AG the purchase of up to 3,135,218 shares of Leoni AG.
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.
GlobalFoundries breaks ground on new fab in Singapore GlobalFoundries is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. The Singapore facility is a first step in the company's plan to expand output to meet increasing customer demand globally.
Taiyo Yuden expands its Yawatabara plant with new building The Japanese materials and electronics company says it will construct a new material building at the Yawatabara plant in order to meet the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.
Guidelines for placing the inductor on a switch mode power supply printed circuit board Question: Where Should the Coil Go?
Digi-Key inks distribution deal with Kingston Technology Digi-Key Electronics has secured a U.S. distribution partnership with Kingston Technology to offer a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers.
X-FAB sets up shop in Plymouth Science Park Already established in Germany, Malaysia, France and the United States, semiconductor manufacturer X-FAB is now setting up R&D operations in the Plymouth Science Park, UK.
After a 3% drop, Automotive IC market to surge more than 25% in 2021 Since 1998, only the automotive and communications end-use segments have gained marketshare. Driven by the global explosion of smartphone demand, the communications market almost doubled its share of the IC market from 18.5% in 1998 to 35.0% in 2020.
Nokia opens new Testing Centre in the U.S. Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).
Nexperia invests USD 700 million; mostly in Europe and Asia Nexperia has announced the latest stage of its global growth strategy, confirming a USD 700 million investment over the next 12-15 months at its European wafer fabs, assembly factories in Asia and global R&D sites.
IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
Meyer Burger secures €185 million to expand cell capacity The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million. The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.