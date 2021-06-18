© Kingston Components | June 18, 2021
Digi-Key inks distribution deal with Kingston Technology
Digi-Key Electronics has secured a U.S. distribution partnership with Kingston Technology to offer a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers.
"We are pleased to add Kingston Technology to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key in a press release. "Kingston's storage and memory solutions complete with SoC compatibility have a wide range of applications that will serve engineers in a diversity of disciplines." Kingston offers a range of embedded memory and storage solutions, including eMMC, eMCP & DRAM components. Kingston works directly with SoC vendors to ensure compatibility and may even be featured within the SoC vendors' reference platforms. "This distribution partnership with Digi-Key greatly expands Kingston's presence in the design engineer community," said Sarah Shen, general manager of U.S. embedded business for Kingston. "As an established and trusted brand in the memory industry with over three decades of experience, we look forward to working with Digi-Key."
After a 3% drop, Automotive IC market to surge more than 25% in 2021 Since 1998, only the automotive and communications end-use segments have gained marketshare. Driven by the global explosion of smartphone demand, the communications market almost doubled its share of the IC market from 18.5% in 1998 to 35.0% in 2020.
Nokia opens new Testing Centre in the U.S. Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).
Nexperia invests USD 700 million; mostly in Europe and Asia Nexperia has announced the latest stage of its global growth strategy, confirming a USD 700 million investment over the next 12-15 months at its European wafer fabs, assembly factories in Asia and global R&D sites.
IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
Meyer Burger secures €185 million to expand cell capacity The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million. The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Siemens acquires Nextflow Software Siemens to integrate Nextflow Software’s meshless CFD technology into the Xcelerator software portfolio for fast and automated analysis of complex applications with transient flows and motion.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Updated: A Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.Load more news