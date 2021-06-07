© Akasol Business | June 07, 2021
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol
Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.
The minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share was thus clearly exceeded, a press release reads. "Nearly four months ago, BorgWarner and Akasol announced their joint plans for the future and the takeover offer. Now we have reached a significant milestone with the completion of the offer. We members of the Management Board of Akasol consider the high acceptance rate to be a sign that the offer to Akasol shareholders was made at a reasonable price. We are looking forward to now beginning our cooperation with BorgWarner in the new shareholder structure. We will develop a sustainable strategy to seek to realize Akasol's growth potential in Europe, North and South America," said Sven Schulz, CEO of Akasol AG.
Acuity Brands acquires the DS business in North America from ams Osram ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands.
Bosch gives the official go-ahead in Dresden Next week - on June 7th, 2021 - the Bosch semiconductor factory in Dresden will officially open. The Saxon high-tech industry association 'Silicon Saxony' is hoping that it will send a positive signal to other companies.
Virus outbreak in Vietnam delays Fingerprint's Q2 revenues Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that parts of the company’s Q2 revenues will be delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam.
u-blox increases guidance for FY 2021 u-blox has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2021.
TI tops Analog IC supplier list with room to spare Skyworks Solutions posts the strongest sales increase in 2020 as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales, reports market researcher IC Insights.
Lockdown in Malaysia to have no effect on chip companies National governments in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have been instituting increasingly stringent pandemic control measures in response to the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in these countries.
TSMC starts construction of Arizona chip fab TSMC has started construction at a site in Arizona where it plans to spend USD 12 billion to build a computer chip factory.
Jenoptik to expand its optics manufacturing capacities The German photonics group has acquired a property in Dresden and will invest in new cleanroom fab. Construction is expected to start during the second half of next year and production is slated to start in early 2025.
Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.
The final piece of equipment arrives at Renesas Naka factory Renesas is making steady progress in the capacity recovery following the fire that hit the N3 Building, housing the 300mm line at the company's Naka factroy. The final piece of equipment has now been delivered and the return to 100% production capacity is now visible at the end of the tunnel.
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.
Quarterly revenue of top 10 foundries breaks records in 1Q21 Owing to soaring demands for various end devices, manufacturers have been ramping up their component procurement activities, and foundry capacities, as a result, have been in shortage since 2020, with various foundries raising their wafer prices and adjusting their product mixes to ensure profitability, according to TrendForce.
Changes at the top - CFO leaves Osram The supervisory board of Osram Licht AG and CFO Kathrin Dahnke have mutually agreed to terminate her contract on June 30.
Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.
Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership