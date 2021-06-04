© Osram

Acuity Brands acquires the DS business in North America from ams Osram

ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands.

LED drivers are a crucial component of every luminaire and enable smart and embedded technologies to make lighting and controls more available, reliable, and open for broader access. Acuity Brands is acquiring the Digital Systems business in the US, Canada and Mexico, which currently have about 1100 employees. The deal also includes a production facility in Monterrey, Mexico, a press release reads. The transaction is expected to close during the summer of 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details.