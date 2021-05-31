© Murata

Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center

Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.

The Minato MIRAI Innovation Center, was established back in December 2020 in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, and is Murata’s largest R&D hub in the Kanto region. Murata Mirai Mobility will introduce the company's solutions and technology initiatives for the automotive market. With exhibits of electronic components and introductions of solutions for the electrification of automobiles, as well as demonstrations equipped with Murata’s parts, visitors can experience Murata’s technology from various angles. Also, at the “pit facility” attached to Murata Mirai Mobility, the company's automotive electronic components can be installed in actual vehicles for various experiments and verifications. Murata Interactive Communication Space aims to promote open innovation that creates new value and sparks new business creation through collaboration with customers across industries. Events of up to 100 people, such as technology exchange meetings, can be held to stimulate idea creation. Through these facilities, Murata says it will reinforce coordination with other Murata R&D hubs such as the Yasu and Yokohama Divisions, and increase its collaboration with external partners.