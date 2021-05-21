© DELO

Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales

DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.

At the end of a year of major fluctuations in demand, the company experienced growth of around two percent over the previous year's EUR 163 million. Particularly strong, double-digit revenue growth was recorded in Japan and South Korea, a press release states. In total, the manufacturer of high-tech adhesives and associated equipment generated roughly half of revenues in Europe and North America and the other half in Asia. China was the largest single market, accounting for 35 percent of revenues, followed by Germany with 19 percent. At the industry level, consumer electronics (30 percent), automotive (25 percent), and semiconductor (20 percent) proved to be the most important segments. DELO's fiscal year was characterized by very different phases. A sharp rise in demand at the beginning of the pandemic in spring was followed by a significant decline in summer and a strong recovery since autumn. "We're used to certain cyclical fluctuations from our consumer electronics customers," remarked Dr. Wolf Herold, Managing Partner of DELO. "Last year, this was compounded by Covid-19 and its impact on the automotive industry." The company currently has a workforce of 820 people, 740 of whom work at its headquarters in Windach, near Munich. During the last fiscal year, DELO commissioned a new production hall with an area of about 8,000 m² and several production lines. A subsidiary was also founded in Malaysia to reinforce existing activities in this Southeast Asian country.