Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales
DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.
At the end of a year of major fluctuations in demand, the company experienced growth of around two percent over the previous year's EUR 163 million. Particularly strong, double-digit revenue growth was recorded in Japan and South Korea, a press release states. In total, the manufacturer of high-tech adhesives and associated equipment generated roughly half of revenues in Europe and North America and the other half in Asia. China was the largest single market, accounting for 35 percent of revenues, followed by Germany with 19 percent. At the industry level, consumer electronics (30 percent), automotive (25 percent), and semiconductor (20 percent) proved to be the most important segments. DELO's fiscal year was characterized by very different phases. A sharp rise in demand at the beginning of the pandemic in spring was followed by a significant decline in summer and a strong recovery since autumn. "We're used to certain cyclical fluctuations from our consumer electronics customers," remarked Dr. Wolf Herold, Managing Partner of DELO. "Last year, this was compounded by Covid-19 and its impact on the automotive industry." The company currently has a workforce of 820 people, 740 of whom work at its headquarters in Windach, near Munich. During the last fiscal year, DELO commissioned a new production hall with an area of about 8,000 m² and several production lines. A subsidiary was also founded in Malaysia to reinforce existing activities in this Southeast Asian country.
Nowi and Murata to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in ‘Plug & Forget’ solutions.
Chip lead times increased in April Chip lead times were up to 17 weeks in April. Data from market researcher Susquehanna show that "global chip shortage enters 'danger zone'".
Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.
STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor? Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.
Raytheon and GF partner on 5G wireless connectivity Aerospace defence technology company, Raytheon Technologies, is teaming up with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to develop and commercialise a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor aiming to enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
First Sensor closes Munich site As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).
STMicro acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam STMicroelectronics announced a transaction with Cartesiam to acquire its assets (including its IP portfolio) and to transfer and integrate its employees. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals.
Samsung could start construction of new US plant in 3Q The South Korean electronics giant could be next up to make a manufacturing push in the US. According to reports, Samsung could start construction of a USD 17 billion US semiconductor fab as early as the third quarter of this year.
Former Marvell COO named NXP’s new EVP, global operations Andy Micallef has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, effective May 17. In this role, Micallef will be responsible for executing NXP’s end-to-end manufacturing, quality, and supply chain strategies.
Sanan IC expands foundry services for the optical market Wafer foundry, Sanan Integrated Circuit, says it's expanding its optical portfolio. Using advanced materials and foundry supply network, the company says it will provide the global optical market with large-scale foundry services for customised VCSEL and arrays, along with standard products for optical communication applications.
AMD and GlobalFoundries update supply agreement On May 13, 2021, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), entered into an amended seventh amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF) to extend GF’s capacity commitment and wafer pricing to AMD under the backdrop of the current global supply environment.
Siemens expands IC verification portfolio with acquisition Siemens Digital Industries Software has acquired Fractal Technologies, a provider of production signoff-quality IP validation solutions, based in the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Taiwan power outage has no impact on memory fabs The Hsinta Power Plant in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City was shut down unexpectedly at 2:37 p.m. on May 13 (today local time) due to malfunction. The effect of this incident has been felt across the entire island.
Kioxia expands two new facilities in Yokohama Memory specialist Kioxia is planning to invest JPY 20 billion (EUR 151 million) to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center.
Driving a unipolar gate driver in a bipolar way Question: Do you need a specialized gate driver to deliver positive and negative voltages?
Samsung boosts logic chip investments to $151 billion The South Korean electronics giant is increasing its investment in its logic business by adding another KRW 38 trillion, about USD 33.5 billion, to its previous commitment to invest KRW 133 trillion - bringing the total to KRW 171 trillion, about USD 151 billion, by 2030.
German components distribution experiences massive surge in demand German components distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) records almost 50% increase in order intake in the first quarter of 2021. Sales still slightly down at -6.1%. Components shortage prevents better result.
Monitor shipment for 2021 expected to reach 150M units Owing to high demand generated by the proliferation of WFH and distance education, monitor shipment for 2020 reached 140 million units, an 8.6% growth YoY, which represents the highest growth in about 10 years, according market researcher TrendForce.
ZEISS to acquire Capture 3D Zeiss plans to expand its national coverage in the US for its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring Santa Ana, California-based Capture 3D, a US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions.
MKS Instruments to acquire optical sensor specialist MKS Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS will acquire Photon Control for CAD 3.60 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately CAD 387 million (EUR 263.85 million).
50 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer nanosheet technology.Load more news