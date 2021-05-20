© Mini Circuits

Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.

"Digi-Key is thrilled to be an authorized distributor for Mini-Circuits and offer their products in stock and available for immediate shipping," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key, in a press release. "Mini-Circuits has been a leader in the RF and microwave space for more than 50 years, their vast offering includes the critical building blocks in RF design. We feel this will be a hugely beneficial partnership that only further enables design engineers to choose exactly what they need, when they need it." Mini-Circuits focuses on radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems, offering a portfolio of RF components. Mini-Circuits products are used in commercial, industrial, and military applications including: cellular wireless, aerospace, satellite, Mil-Spec, CATV/Broadband, RFID, test instrumentation, diagnostic imaging and many more. "Many of our customers already use Digi-Key as a preferred point of sale for a variety of parts in their designs," said Mini-Circuits' vice president of technical marketing, Steve Scheinkopf. "We believe Digi-Key's reputation for easy online ordering, in-stock availability and fast delivery align with our commitment to outstanding service, and we're confident that this new partnership will give Mini-Circuits' customers even greater flexibility and convenience."