© Kioxia Business | May 14, 2021
Kioxia expands two new facilities in Yokohama
Memory specialist Kioxia is planning to invest JPY 20 billion (EUR 151 million) to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center.
The new facilities are expected to be operational by 2023 and will strengthen Kioxia’s research and technology development by bringing together its R&D sites on the Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan to improve efficiency. At the Yokohama Technology Campus, the expanded Technology Development Building will nearly double the space of the current facility, allowing Kioxia to expand its product evaluation capabilities that will, in turn, increase its product quality, the company states in a press release. The expanded facility will also provide space for an increased workforce to strengthen product development in the future. The Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center will feature a clean room which will be used for a wide range of research, with a particular focus on materials and new processes. By investing in these facilities, Kioxia aims to strengthen its flash memory and SSD technology development capabilities to meet increasing demand around the world. The company will start the construction of the expanded Technology Development Building during the autumn of 2021. Once completed in the summer of 2023, the 6 story building will offer the company an additional 40'000 square metre of floor space. The new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 and will provide the company with 13'000 square metres of space split between 4 stories.
Samsung boosts logic chip investments to $151 billion The South Korean electronics giant is increasing its investment in its logic business by adding another KRW 38 trillion, about USD 33.5 billion, to its previous commitment to invest KRW 133 trillion - bringing the total to KRW 171 trillion, about USD 151 billion, by 2030.
German components distribution experiences massive surge in demand German components distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) records almost 50% increase in order intake in the first quarter of 2021. Sales still slightly down at -6.1%. Components shortage prevents better result.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsUncovering the Truth about Semiconductor Counterfeiting Rochester Electronics discusses why AUTHORIZATION is the ultimate tool in the fight against Counterfeit.
In times of supply shortage, or where component obsolescence limits availability, counterfeit devices are more prevalent.
Counterfeiters have moved beyond incorrect logos and packages with no die inside caught by the simplistic visual inspection testing used by those following AS6081. The Counterfeiters now have more sophisticated operations than in the past.
Monitor shipment for 2021 expected to reach 150M units Owing to high demand generated by the proliferation of WFH and distance education, monitor shipment for 2020 reached 140 million units, an 8.6% growth YoY, which represents the highest growth in about 10 years, according market researcher TrendForce.
ZEISS to acquire Capture 3D Zeiss plans to expand its national coverage in the US for its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring Santa Ana, California-based Capture 3D, a US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions.
Ad
MKS Instruments to acquire optical sensor specialist MKS Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS will acquire Photon Control for CAD 3.60 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately CAD 387 million (EUR 263.85 million).
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
50 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer nanosheet technology.
Diodes sets new revenue record The company is reporting first quarter revenue growth of 18% sequentially and 47% YoY, resulting in a record USD 413.1 million.
CEVA to acquire chip design specialist CEVA, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, will acquire Massachusetts-based chip design specialist Intrinsix for approximately USD 33 million in cash.
Helios Technologies to acquire the assets of Joyonway Helios Technologies, a motion control and electronic controls specialist, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities.
Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.
GaN IC company Navitas to go public GaN Power ICs specialis, Navitas Semiconductor, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which values the combined entity at $1.4 billion, will result in Navitas becoming a publicly-traded company.
Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.
Overvoltage protection for RTD-based measurement ysstems Question: Is it possible to design a complete RTD module with overvoltage protection?
Ericsson and Samsung sign global patent license agreement Ericsson and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.
Jenoptik secures automation orders in North America Photonics company Jenoptik has secured new automation orders in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 totaling more than 40 million USD that will help increase efficiencies in automotive manufacturing.
Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.
Sources: TSMC is planning five additional fabs in Arizona The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to build several new manufacturing facilities in the US, more specifically in Arizona.
Foxconn and Yageo team up to form a semiconductor JV Yageo Group and Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group announces their plans to for a new semiconductor joint venture, XSemi Corporation, for the development and sale of semiconductors.
H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.
EMD Electronics opens new centre of excellence EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming" "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.Load more news