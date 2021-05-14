© Kioxia

Kioxia expands two new facilities in Yokohama

Memory specialist Kioxia is planning to invest JPY 20 billion (EUR 151 million) to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center.

The new facilities are expected to be operational by 2023 and will strengthen Kioxia’s research and technology development by bringing together its R&D sites on the Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan to improve efficiency. At the Yokohama Technology Campus, the expanded Technology Development Building will nearly double the space of the current facility, allowing Kioxia to expand its product evaluation capabilities that will, in turn, increase its product quality, the company states in a press release. The expanded facility will also provide space for an increased workforce to strengthen product development in the future. The Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center will feature a clean room which will be used for a wide range of research, with a particular focus on materials and new processes. By investing in these facilities, Kioxia aims to strengthen its flash memory and SSD technology development capabilities to meet increasing demand around the world. The company will start the construction of the expanded Technology Development Building during the autumn of 2021. Once completed in the summer of 2023, the 6 story building will offer the company an additional 40'000 square metre of floor space. The new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 and will provide the company with 13'000 square metres of space split between 4 stories.