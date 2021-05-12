© Pixabay Business | May 12, 2021
Monitor shipment for 2021 expected to reach 150M units
Owing to high demand generated by the proliferation of WFH and distance education, monitor shipment for 2020 reached 140 million units, an 8.6% growth YoY, which represents the highest growth in about 10 years, according market researcher TrendForce.
With demand persisting through 1H/21, monitor shipment for 1Q/21 underwent a staggering YoY increase of 34.1%, and this figure is projected to exceed 10% for 2Q/21. Total monitor shipment for 2021 will likely reach 150 million units, a 7.3% growth YoY. Gaming monitors, which have been gaining attention in the monitor market, are expected to make up 17.3% of this total and reach 25.9 million units in shipment in 2021. In addition to being one of the most in-demand applications in the stay-at-home economy, this product category has long been a resource-intensive focus of monitor brands and panel suppliers alike. TrendForce indicates that, among the top 10 largest monitor brands, Samsung Electronics and Asus are expected to record the most remarkable shipment growths in 2021. Although Samsung is drastically cutting down on the panel supply of its subsidiary Samsung Display this year, it has also been aiming to expand its share in the monitor market since last year. Samsung therefore already has preparations in place regarding the procurement of panels and monitors from third-party manufacturers. Samsung’s monitor shipment for 2021 is expected to undergo a 20% growth YoY, the highest among the top 10 brands. On the other hand, Asus is expected to post a more than 10% growth YoY this year thanks to high demand in the consumer markets as well as skyrocketing sales of its gaming monitors. Monitor brands are likely to raise their products’ retail prices in 2Q/21 in light of surging panel prices caused by shortage In spite of the strong upward momentum in the monitor market, the supply chain of panels and other key components has been unable to meet the demands of monitor brands, in turn partially inhibiting the potential growth of monitor shipment in 1H/21. TrendForce further indicates that panel supply fell short of panel demand by as much as 11% in 1Q/21, and the resultant shortage caused panel prices to enter a gradual upward trajectory. Prices of panel modules increased by about USD 3.5-4.5 on average in both March and April. As the shortage of panels remains unaddressed in May, TrendForce expects panel prices to continue their climb throughout the month. On the whole, TrendForce believes that certain brands are starting to experience financial losses in 2Q/21 since panel prices have been increasing for nearly nine months. Brands will thus start raising the retail prices of their monitors in 2Q/21 in response to rising costs. As such, whether the high demand for monitors in the consumer markets will persist going forward remains to be seen.
50 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer nanosheet technology.
Diodes sets new revenue record The company is reporting first quarter revenue growth of 18% sequentially and 47% YoY, resulting in a record USD 413.1 million.
CEVA to acquire chip design specialist CEVA, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, will acquire Massachusetts-based chip design specialist Intrinsix for approximately USD 33 million in cash.
Helios Technologies to acquire the assets of Joyonway Helios Technologies, a motion control and electronic controls specialist, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities.
Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
GaN IC company Navitas to go public GaN Power ICs specialis, Navitas Semiconductor, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which values the combined entity at $1.4 billion, will result in Navitas becoming a publicly-traded company.
Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.
Overvoltage protection for RTD-based measurement ysstems Question: Is it possible to design a complete RTD module with overvoltage protection?
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsUncovering the Truth about Semiconductor Counterfeiting Rochester Electronics discusses why AUTHORIZATION is the ultimate tool in the fight against Counterfeit.
In times of supply shortage, or where component obsolescence limits availability, counterfeit devices are more prevalent.
Counterfeiters have moved beyond incorrect logos and packages with no die inside caught by the simplistic visual inspection testing used by those following AS6081. The Counterfeiters now have more sophisticated operations than in the past.
Ericsson and Samsung sign global patent license agreement Ericsson and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.
Jenoptik secures automation orders in North America Photonics company Jenoptik has secured new automation orders in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 totaling more than 40 million USD that will help increase efficiencies in automotive manufacturing.
Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.
Sources: TSMC is planning five additional fabs in Arizona The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to build several new manufacturing facilities in the US, more specifically in Arizona.
Foxconn and Yageo team up to form a semiconductor JV Yageo Group and Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group announces their plans to for a new semiconductor joint venture, XSemi Corporation, for the development and sale of semiconductors.
H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.
EMD Electronics opens new centre of excellence EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming" "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.