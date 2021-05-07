© Jenoptik AG

Jenoptik secures automation orders in North America

Photonics company Jenoptik has secured new automation orders in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 totaling more than 40 million USD that will help increase efficiencies in automotive manufacturing.

The orders from Automotive Tier 1 key accounts consist of automation lines that shall produce structural assemblies for several major automotive OEMs and include cutting-edge technologies in welding, part handling and assembly. The engineering and production for these orders will be shared between the Barrie, Canada and Rochester Hills, Michigan locations, with deliveries expected in Q4 2021 and early Q1 2022. These orders are the direct result of the collaborative efforts of Jenoptik’s Global Sales, Engineering and Operations teams which are present in the USA, Canada, Spain and Germany, and are an example of the performance capabilities of Jenoptik’s Light & Production division as a strategic development and optimization partner focused on machine integration, process automation and quality control. “The orders are another proof of our successful global sales approach for our automotive and automation business. We help our customers navigate a continuously evolving production landscape through comprehensive integration solutions that help bring multiple complex technologies and processes together. Our core differentiator here is that our Light & Production division brings photonics, automation and integration to the table from one source,” said Jenoptik President & CEO Dr. Stefan Traeger.