Products | May 07, 2021
High-performance GaN family for Automotive applications
STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced a new family of ST Intelligent and Integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions, STi2GaN.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
STi2GaN is an innovative and unique offering combining power and intelligence in compact, high-performance solutions required by the automotive industry as it shifts to electrified platforms. Building on ST’s leadership and strong automotive experience, innovations in Smart Power technology, wide bandgap semiconductor materials and packaging expertise, the STi2GaN family combines a monolithic power stage along with drivers and protections in GaN technology as well as System-in-Package (SiP) solutions for application-specific ICs with additional processing and control circuitry. The STi2GaN solutions use ST’s novel bond-wire-free packaging technology to provide high robustness, reliability, and performance. “STi2GaN continues ST’s long success story in compound materials and Smart Power product innovation, targeting mainly automotive applications and the needs of high-density, high-reliability and high-power. Initial offering of STi2GaN solutions suit On-Board Chargers, LiDAR for autonomous driving, bidirectional DC-DC converters, Class-D amplifiers and power conversion systems,” said Alfio Russo, Group VP and GM Low Voltage and STi2GaN Solutions Macro Division, STMicroelectronics. “The new product family aims to leverage the high-power density and efficiency of GaN to offer an industry-unique range of devices in 100V and 650V clusters that ensure scalability, compactness, and outstanding performance.” ST is already engaged with key partners. For additional information please contact your local ST sales or visit www.st.com/sti2gan. You can also learn more by viewing the presentation “STi2GaN – A New Wave of Smart Power Electronics” held today at the e-Mobility Forum at PCIM Europe.
