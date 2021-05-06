© Infineon

Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material

Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.

The German semiconductor manufacturer has thus secured more base material to the growing demand for SiC-based products. “Our broad and fast growing portfolio demonstrates Infineon’s leading role in supporting and shaping the market for SiC-based semiconductors which is expected to grow 30 to 40 percent annually over the next five years,” says Peter Wawer, President of the Industrial Power Control Division at Infineon in a press release. He continues to say that the expansion of the company's supplier base with Showa Denko for wafers in this growth market marks an important step in Infineon's multisourcing strategy. “It will support us to reliably meet the growing demand mid to longterm. Furthermore, we plan to collaborate with Showa Denko on the strategic development of the material to improve the quality while cutting costs at the same time.” “We are proud to be able to provide Infineon with Best-in-Class SiC material and our cutting-edge epitaxy technology” adds Jiro Ishikawa, Senior Managing Corporate Officer from Showa Denko K.K.. “Our aim is to continuously improve our SiC material and develop the next technology. We value Infineon as an excellent partner in this regard.” The contract between Infineon and Showa Denko K.K. has a two-year term with an extension option.