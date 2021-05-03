© vladek dreamstime.com

Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester

Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.

The equipment will be used for research and development of magnetic materials and devices, which represents a very promising technology for MRAM chips and magnetic sensors. “This purchase by a world-famous semiconductor company confirms the unique technology and superior equipment Hprobe provides and highlights the critical role we’ll play in enabling mass production of magnetic devices,” says Laurent Lebrun, CEO of Hprobe in a press release. “We’re absolutely delighted to have this recognition and getting further established in the industry. This sale is also an important testimonial, as we trust the combination of speed, 3D high field generation, and accuracy of our offering is unmatched in the market.” The Hprobe’s IBEX platform is compatible with 200mm and 300mm automated wafer probers, and is dedicated to testing MRAM magnetic tunnel junctions, bit cells based on Spin Transfer Torque (STT-MRAM), Spin-Orbit Torque (SOT-MRAM), and Voltage Controlled (VC-MRAM) technologies. The system is capable of testing at high throughput, both under fast variable 3D magnetic field as well as with ultra-narrow pulsed signals. It contains proprietary technology for wafer-level testing and characterisation of magnetic devices by means of electrical probing, while varying a 3D magnetic field above the device. By applying a very fast sweeping magnetic field in any direction of space, a fast and accurate electrical response is obtained for qualifying the device under test.