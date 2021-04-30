© UMC Business | April 30, 2021
UMC to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A P6 in Tainan
Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), is planning to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 6 (P6) in Taiwan’s Tainan Science Park through a collaboration model with several of its global customers. In total NTD 100 billion (EUR 2.96 billion) will be invested to bump up production.
Under the arrangement, the customers will make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply at P6 using pre-determined pricing. The P6 expansion is scheduled for production in the second quarter of 2023, with total investment for the project earmarked at NTD 100 billion (about EUR 2.96 billion), a press release reads. This investment is in addition to UMC’s previously announced 2021 CAPEX of USD 1.5 billion (EUR 1.24 billion), for which the bulk is allocated towards equipment for the company’s Fab 12A P5 site adjacent to P6, total UMC investment in the Tainan Science Park will reach approximately NTD 150 billion (EUR 4.44 billion) over the next three years. "UMC’s expansion plans follow a return based strategy that focuses on business growth while maintaining sustainable profitability. At the same time, we are constantly exploring innovative methods to enhance the competitiveness of our customers. Recent market dynamics have provided us and our customers an opportunity to reinforce our capital expenditure strategy within our ROI boundary, while trying to alleviate the long term capacity constraint in the supply chain. Within these mature 12" and 8" nodes lies many critical components that play a vital role in the IC supply chain; the combination of these conditions lead us to believe that our role and position as a foundry service are experiencing a structural change that requires an innovative win-win collaboration model in order to help alleviate the industry wide chip shortage,” says Stan Hung, chairman of UMC. SC Chien, co-president at UMC, says in the press release that the P6 site will be equipped with 28nm tools that have the flexibility to produce smaller nodes down to 14nm, and thus create a straightforward migration path to accommodate customers’ future development roadmaps. “Furthermore, the building structure for UMC’s Fab 12A P6 is already built, adding a significant time-to-market advantage versus building a new fab from scratch. We look forward to leveraging our No. 1 worldwide foundry market position in multiple areas such as 28nm OLED driver IC production so we may further strengthen UMC’s semiconductor industry position and capture new market opportunities down the road,” SC Chien says. UMC has operated in the Tainan Science Park since November 1999, when Fab 12A was established. The Fab 12A is currently operating at a capacity of approximately 90'000 300mm wafers per month, with an additional 10'000 wafers per month being installed at P5 starting in 2021. The P6 project will add 27.5'000 more wafers per month production capability when fully equipped. With UMC planning to hire an additional 1'000 employees to support this and other areas of the company’s operations.
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.
Semiconductor fab inaugurated on the African continent On the 26th of April, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta officially inaugurated a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility – the first one in Kenya.
GlobalFoundries moves HQ to Fab 8 in New York Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries says it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8 — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent.
Neonode tech to make self-checkout kiosk contactless Neonode Inc. says that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain’s self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.
$1 billion for every chip maker that wants to “Make in India” India has under the banner “Make in India” been encouraging companies to manufacture in the country and incentivised dedicated investments into manufacturing.
Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
Home on the range: Getting multiple gain ranges with instrumentation amplifiers Question: I have an instrumentation amplifier, but I need wider dynamic range than I can get with a single gain. Can I multiplex gain resistors to get programmable gain?
Tata Nordics opens shop in Gothenburg Earlier this year, Tata Technologies began operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Renesas’ Naka fab to return to 100% by the end of May The Japanese company restarted production at the N3 building – housing the 300mm line – of its Naka fab on April 17. While production capacity is still just under 10% of what it once was, the company is confident to be back up to normal levels before June.
UK intervenes in Nvidia's ARM deal Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of ARM to Nvidia. “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," says Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.
Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore 14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.
Clean-up started at fire damaged AKM's Nobeoka plant In late October 2020, a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. The severe fire completely shut down production.
Pocket-Size white noise generator for quickly testing circuit signal response Question: Can you produce a frequency spectrum for all frequencies at the same time?
II-VI expands its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint II-VI Incorporated says it has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer finishing manufacturing footprint in China to serve the largest worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) and for clean energy applications.
AQ Group acquires Schaffner’s Power Magnetic Division Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with the Swiss company Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
Chinese companies hold only 5% of global IC market Propelled by 50% share of IDM sales and 64% share of fabless sales, U.S. companies captured 55% of the total worldwide IC market in 2020.
Farnell adds 20'000 new products - targets the home office Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has added 20'000 new electronic and electrical products to its portfolio.