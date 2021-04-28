© SiPearl

SiPearl launches recruitment plan – aiming for 1'000 by 2025

The Franco-German microprocessor specialist is launching its first recruitment campaign for its sites in Maisons-Laffitte and Sophia-Antipolis, both in France; as well as its German site in Duisburg. The company says it's recruiting 10 engineers per month in France & Germany.

Operational since January 2020, SiPearl currently employs more than 30 people, from senior experts to junior profiles from engineering schools and universities. Convinced that the current diversity of its teams is one of its strengths, SiPearl is committed to recruiting staff with diverse profiles, experiences, cultures and nationalities, the company says it is looking to increase the number of women working in its professions. Initially, the company has set itself a target to recruit 10 employees per month specialised in digital semiconductor development (design, verification, integration and simulation), high performance computing software (OpenMP, MPI, Red Hat, Suse), embedded security and encryption, and embedded Linux. “At SiPearl, we are moving forward with a magnificent adventure. For the senior and junior engineers who are passionate about innovation and want to work on technologies that are not available anywhere else in Europe, it is time to join us! Currently present in France and Germany, we aim to create one thousand jobs across several countries by 2025”, says Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and founder in a press release..