MacDermid Alpha opens new die attach applications centre
MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions officially opened a Greater China Die Attach Application Centre on April 1st, 2021. The technology and application centre will house technical service and lab personnel, equipped with die attach assembly and process equipment.
“With MacDermid Alpha’s unique role as a leading packaging materials supplier to all steps of the electronics manufacturing supply chain, this multi million dollar investment to build a leading edge application’s center is an important next step in enabling our customers to meet their design goals,” says Rick Frick, Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor Solutions division, in a press release Rick Frick continues saying that; “With these new capabilities, we will foster not only local, but also regional development of advanced Die Attach applications and high-volume manufacturing processes. Additionally, the facility enables collaboration of MacDermid Alpha’s suite of technologies including IC substrate processes, advanced assembly polymers, metals and fluxes and wafer metallization in a way that optimizes every material within an electronic device.” The applications centre houses advanced die attach assembly and testing equipment for high volume process optimisation and advanced component designs using the company's paste and film products. The second floor also houses the company's panel level packaging applications laboratory with capabilities for the testing of solder balls, micro solder spheres, reflow metrology, and a fully functional tool for wafer level tin bumping. Production-scale wet processing equipment lines are located on the third floor, along with a complete chemical analysis laboratory containing high-precision instruments for comprehensive customer service. “We are confident through these investments and new capabilities, we can assist regional companies achieve their goals and allow new advancements in the semiconductor industry as a whole,” adds Jack Van Mook, General Manager APAC, Semiconductor Solutions.
WISeKey to increase manufacturing capabilities to support demand Cybersecurity and IoT company, WISeKey, says that it is significantly investing in its supply chain transformation to better and faster serve its customers. The company is simultaneously impacted by the current semiconductor shortage situation and a tremendously growing order backlog.
Renesas resumes operations at fire damaged facility Renesas say that the N3 Building (300mm line) clean room at Naka Factory resumed operations on Friday April 9.
Neonode to supply its tech to a major South Korean elevator OEM Neonode has received an order for and will supply touch sensor modules to Finetek, a Neonode value-added reseller, who has been selected by a major elevator OEM in South Korea to install its contactless elevator control panel solutions powered by Neonode’s technology in existing elevators in this market.
BAE Systems receives adaptive RF contracts from DARPA BAE Systems will design mechanisms for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that protect emerging wideband receivers from interference, enabling their use in contested and congested environments.
Swedish biometrics company expands in Europe and Asia Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is seeing more and more reasons to move closer to "the action". The world’s top three payment card producers are all based in continental Europe, while most of the largest smartphone OEMs are headquartered in Asia - so that's where the company's heading.
Siemens Mobility to triple R&D headcount in Hungary Siemens Mobility is set to create 120 new R&D related jobs at its Budapest, Hungary location as the company moves moves forward in its efforts to "digitalise track-based transport modes".
AMD and Xilinx stockholders approve proposed acquisition The stockholders of both companies voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD.
Renesas to shift production from fire-hit Naka fab The Japanese semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly set to shift some production from its fire damaged Naka fab to a facility in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime.
Netlist and SK hynix reach patent and technology agreement Netlist and SK hynix have reached an agreement for a patent cross license covering memory technologies of both companies and an agreement for the supply of SK hynix products and technical cooperation on Netlist's CXL HybriDIMM technology.
13% increase to lift total semi shipments to a new record high Total semiconductor unit shipments, which include integrated circuits as well as optoelectronics, sensor/actuator, and discrete (O-S-D) devices, are forecast to rise 13% in 2021, to 1,135.3 billion (1.1353 trillion) units to set a new all-time annual record.
ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints new President As of April 1st, 2021, Wolfram Harnack has taken the helm as ROHM Semiconductor Europe's new President. Former President, Toshimitsu Suzuki, will lead the European Sales Division as General Manager from the company's headquarters in Japan.
SK hynix negotiates supply deal with Bosch The South Korean company is reportedly in talks with Germany’s Robert Bosch Gmbh regarding a long-term supply contract.
Camtek receives orders worth more than $20 million The developer and manufacturer of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, says that in recent weeks it has received orders for inspection and metrology systems totaling over USD 20 million.
For the many professionals tasked with maintaining products and systems with mission-critical components that have gone into obsolescence, building a reliable supply chain for these parts is crucial.
u‑blox acquires full ownership in Sapcorda JV Wireless and positioning technology specialist, u-blox, says that it has acquired full ownership of Sapcorda Services GmbH, a joint venture formed by u‑blox, Bosch, Geo++, and Mitsubishi Electric.
Murata spins off plant – establishes new company Murata Manufacturing says it will spin off its Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Sendai plant and establish a new group company with the name of Sendai Murata Manufacturing, on July 1, 2021.
UCT completes acquisition of Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings (UCT) has completed the acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd. for approximately USD 351 million. The acquisition expands UCT's addressable market in semiconductors
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies says that it has shipped multiple Purion VXE high energy systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers. While the CMOS image sensor manufacturers remain unnamed, Axcelis describes them as leading.
Zeiss opens US high-tech centre in the Bay Area Optics and optoelectronics technology company Zeiss has completed the construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service site in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Shenmao sets up testing lab in Taiwan - Cheetah Inspection Shenmao has established an independent testing laboratory in Taiwan called Cheetah Inspection Inc. The ISO/IEC 17025 approved testing laboratory is located in Hsinchu.
TSMC to invest $100 billion to increase capacity In the midst of a global semiconductor shortage, the manufacturing giant announces that it is planning to invest USD 100 billion over the course of three years.
It will take Renesas 100 days to get back on track after the fire While the company still aims to complete the recovery of the damaged cleanroom at the N3 Building of the Naka fab within one month as initially announced, the company is also aware that it might that much longer.
BSE receives multiple orders from automotive chip companies Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high power IC testing applications.
Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.Load more news