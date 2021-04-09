© Neonode Business | April 09, 2021
Neonode to supply its tech to a major South Korean elevator OEM
Neonode has received an order for and will supply touch sensor modules to Finetek, a Neonode value-added reseller, who has been selected by a major elevator OEM in South Korea to install its contactless elevator control panel solutions powered by Neonode’s technology in existing elevators in this market.
According to Finetek, a successful testing phase was recently completed and the contactless control panel modules are currently being installed for trials in existing elevators at multiple locations to monitor customers’ user experience. The product is approved and ready for a full-scale release. “This rollout decision in South Korea represents a great milestone for Neonode and our contactless touch offering. We hope to see many contactless elevator control panels being installed in the field in the near future. Thanks to a strong cooperation with Finetek, we have yet another competitive product implementation featuring Neonode’s technology and a promising business case in the elevator segment,” says Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode in a press release Won-Il Kang, CEO of Finetek adds: “Through the collaboration with Neonode, Finetek completed the verification of the operation method and system for non-contact touch solution for the development of related products in 2020. We are preparing for commercialization of a variety of contactless touch products for elevators, kiosks, ATMs and automotive information systems, and we are expecting that these efforts will generate positive business outcomes for our company as we are moving into a touchless economy.”
Swedish biometrics company expands in Europe and Asia Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is seeing more and more reasons to move closer to "the action". The world’s top three payment card producers are all based in continental Europe, while most of the largest smartphone OEMs are headquartered in Asia - so that's where the company's heading.
Siemens Mobility to triple R&D headcount in Hungary Siemens Mobility is set to create 120 new R&D related jobs at its Budapest, Hungary location as the company moves moves forward in its efforts to "digitalise track-based transport modes".
AMD and Xilinx stockholders approve proposed acquisition The stockholders of both companies voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD.
Renesas to shift production from fire-hit Naka fab The Japanese semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly set to shift some production from its fire damaged Naka fab to a facility in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime.
Netlist and SK hynix reach patent and technology agreement Netlist and SK hynix have reached an agreement for a patent cross license covering memory technologies of both companies and an agreement for the supply of SK hynix products and technical cooperation on Netlist's CXL HybriDIMM technology.
13% increase to lift total semi shipments to a new record high Total semiconductor unit shipments, which include integrated circuits as well as optoelectronics, sensor/actuator, and discrete (O-S-D) devices, are forecast to rise 13% in 2021, to 1,135.3 billion (1.1353 trillion) units to set a new all-time annual record.
ROHM Semiconductor Europe appoints new President As of April 1st, 2021, Wolfram Harnack has taken the helm as ROHM Semiconductor Europe's new President. Former President, Toshimitsu Suzuki, will lead the European Sales Division as General Manager from the company's headquarters in Japan.
SK hynix negotiates supply deal with Bosch The South Korean company is reportedly in talks with Germany’s Robert Bosch Gmbh regarding a long-term supply contract.
Camtek receives orders worth more than $20 million The developer and manufacturer of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, says that in recent weeks it has received orders for inspection and metrology systems totaling over USD 20 million.
u‑blox acquires full ownership in Sapcorda JV Wireless and positioning technology specialist, u-blox, says that it has acquired full ownership of Sapcorda Services GmbH, a joint venture formed by u‑blox, Bosch, Geo++, and Mitsubishi Electric.
Murata spins off plant – establishes new company Murata Manufacturing says it will spin off its Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Sendai plant and establish a new group company with the name of Sendai Murata Manufacturing, on July 1, 2021.
Problem solver: Multiplying digital-to-analog converter Question: How could a multiplying DAC be used other than as a DAC?
UCT completes acquisition of Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings (UCT) has completed the acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd. for approximately USD 351 million. The acquisition expands UCT's addressable market in semiconductors
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies says that it has shipped multiple Purion VXE high energy systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers. While the CMOS image sensor manufacturers remain unnamed, Axcelis describes them as leading.
Zeiss opens US high-tech centre in the Bay Area Optics and optoelectronics technology company Zeiss has completed the construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service site in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Shenmao sets up testing lab in Taiwan - Cheetah Inspection Shenmao has established an independent testing laboratory in Taiwan called Cheetah Inspection Inc. The ISO/IEC 17025 approved testing laboratory is located in Hsinchu.
TSMC to invest $100 billion to increase capacity In the midst of a global semiconductor shortage, the manufacturing giant announces that it is planning to invest USD 100 billion over the course of three years.
It will take Renesas 100 days to get back on track after the fire While the company still aims to complete the recovery of the damaged cleanroom at the N3 Building of the Naka fab within one month as initially announced, the company is also aware that it might that much longer.
BSE receives multiple orders from automotive chip companies Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high power IC testing applications.
Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.
Magnachip to be acquired in a $1.4 billion deal The South Korean chipmaker has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity fund, Wise Road Capital, to be acquired in a cash-deal valued at USD 1.4 billion.
A deal has been struck – II-VI to acquire Coherent The engineered materials and optoelectronics specialist says that it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire laser technology provider Coherent.
Damage at Renesas' Naka factory is worse than thought The fire that hit Renesas' N3 building at its Naka manufacturing facility, located on the Ibaraki prefecture, reportedly caused more damaged than initially thought.
Powerchip Semiconductor breaks ground on new Taiwan fab Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NTD 278 billion (EUR 8.26 billion) 12-inch fab in the Tongluo Science Park.
High-side current sensing Question: Is placing a 100 Ω resistor in front of a MOSFET gate required for stability?